Business Beat: Springbrook announces increases to pay, bonuses

Springbrook, a provider of support for people with developmental disabilities, announced wage increases for direct support professionals this month.
Effective July 1, according to a media release, current Springbrook direct support professionals received $1 per hour in additional pay, increasing their wages to $15 to $20 per hour, depending upon position, experience and education. It was the second raise during 2021, the release said, and Springbrook did not lay off employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We want our employees and future candidates to understand that this is a continued process," Seth Haight, the chief operations officer at Springbrook, said in a media release. "We are constantly trying to provide a dynamic work/life balance and are tireless advocates for a top rate of pay for our workforce."
In addition to the wage increase, Springbrook gave a $1,500 bonus to all full-time employees who worked from April to June, the release said. The bonus will extend to September with the potential of another $1,500 payment for all full-time Springbrook employees, prorated for part-time and occasional workers.
"These incentive payments are a token of thanks to our wonderful employees who have weathered a difficult year and a half with courage and clarity — employees who ensure that every student and resident receives the best supports and services," Chief Executive Officer Patricia Kennedy said in the release. "I can never say 'thank you' enough to the staff at Springbrook for all the fantastic work they do. The work of a DSP is vital to the people who choose Springbrook for support, and we are excited to be able to reflect our appreciation for their professionalism and dedication with increased wages."
Kennedy also said staff members can earn an additional $250 for referring a new Springbrook staff member during the summer months. It is an addition to Springbrook's existing employee referral program, which allows existing employees to earn up to $1,000 for referring a quality candidate for any open position at the organization.
To see a full list of open positions, visit www.Springbrookny.org.
NBT announces new VP
NBT Bancorp Inc. and CEO John H. Watt Jr. announced that Scott A. Kingsley has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer.
According to a media release, Kingsley will join NBT’s executive management team and be based at the company’s headquarters in Norwich. He brings 35 years of experience to his new role, the release said, including 16 years as a member of the leadership team at Community Bank System Inc. where he served as chief operating officer and, before that, as chief financial officer. Kingsley started his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers and was employed there for eight years before joining the Carlisle Companies Inc., a large publicly traded manufacturer and distributor, where he served first as corporate controller and then as chief financial officer of its Carlisle Engineered Products operating division.
“Scott Kingsley is uniquely qualified to assume the CFO position at NBT at this time,” Watt said in the release. “He is a proven and successful leader in the financial services industry, and we welcome him to our organization. Scott’s previous experience in community banking across the markets NBT serves positions him to be an important driver of our growth strategies.”
