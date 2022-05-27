The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual award dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, under a tent at Brewery Ommegang in Middlefield.
According to a media release, the dinner will be in honor of eight businesses and individuals who have won one of the awards granted by the chamber in 2020 and 2021. The award winners and the year they won each award are as follows:
• Eugene A. Bettiol Jr. Distinguished Citizen Awards: Sen. James Seward, 2020; Ben Guenther, 2021.
• Distinguished Business of the Year Awards: Custom Electronics, 2020; Hartwick College, 2021.
• Breakthrough Business Awards: Pathfinder Produce Mobile Market, 2020; OE Connect, 2021.
• Small Business of the Year Awards: Theresa’s Emporium, 2020; The Village Printer, 2021.
The celebration will commence at 5:30 p.m. with networking and Belgian-style beer, wine and cocktails from Brewery Ommegang. The Stan Fox Quartet will perform.
After cocktails, there will be a buffet of regional foods by Lucy Townsend Catering beginning at 6:30pm. The members' meeting and awards ceremony will follow.
Roundhouse Rockers will perform after the awards.
Individual tickets are $160. Tables of eight will be sold for $999. Two free drinks will be given to every attendee. A cash bar will be available after that. To register for the event, go to www.otsegocc.com, “2022 Annual Dinner” under Upcoming Events.
For more information, contact The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce at 607-432-4500.
Groups plan discussion on apprenticeships
The Chenango, Delaware, Otsego Workforce Development Board, ONC BOCES, Career Opportunities in Rural Education, SUNY Delhi, the state Department of Labor and SUNY Apprenticeships will join to hold two free apprenticeship roundtable events in June.
“Registered Apprenticeships are a proven model for workers and employers that create paths to good paying, middle class jobs,” U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in a media release.
The Department of Labor says statistics show that employers who utilize apprenticeships report higher productivity, higher retention rates and a substantial return on investment.
Local businesses are invited to join the discussion on developing opportunities to build a skilled local workforce through apprenticeships, Oon-the-job training, and related instruction.
Incentives and funding for NYS DOL and SUNY apprenticeship programs will be presented and discussed, along with pipeline programs, customized training and microcredential programs.
The June 15 roundtable will be at ONC BOCES in Milford. The June 16 roundtable will be at SUNY Delhi. Both events will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and a continental breakfast will be served.
Panelists include:
• Erin Finster, workforce specialist, NYS DOL;
• Mary Kohan, project manager, Apprenticeship Programs at SUNY;
• Danielle Britton, director, workforce development, SUNY Broome;
• Jeff Anderson, safety and training, Amphenol.
To learn more about the events and to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p89svsk.
Cooperstown boat tour wins award
Glimmerglass Queen Tour Boat Company is a winner in the 2022 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice travel award contest for Best Boat Tour, finishing tenth on the list.
According to a write-up announcing the award, "Cooperstown’s Lake Front Hotel offers the town’s only boat tours of beautiful Otsego Lake. These narrated one-hour tours, aboard the elegant Glimmerglass Queen, provide a glimpse into the history of James Fenimore Cooper’s Leatherstocking Tales, many of which were set around and inspired by the lake. Guests can enjoy a cool drink at the bar during the tour, and both indoor and outdoor seating are available."
Community Bank announces promotion
Community Bank has announced the promotion of Leigh Ann Odell to regional retail lending specialist. According to a media release, Odell is being elevated from her position as a branch manager at Community Bank’s Norwich branch, where she started in 2016.
Odell will handle "all aspects of lending, including mortgages, small business loans and personal loans throughout Chenango and Otsego counties," the release said. "She will work closely with Realtors and business owners and educate first-time homebuyers about the mortgage process."
“We’re so happy to recognize Leigh Ann’s hard work with this promotion,” Regional Manager Paul Lepore said. “Her knowledge and expertise have proven to be a great asset to Community Bank and we’re excited for her to step into this new role.”
“Community Bank is a wonderful company to work for,” Odell said. “Lending has been a passion of mine for over 20 years, and this new role gives me the opportunity to meet new people and help more customers through the mortgage and small business lending process.”
