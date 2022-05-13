The Unadilla Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner will be held on Sunday, June 5 at Far View Farm at 175 Rod and Gun Club Road in Unadilla, according to a media release from the chamber.
The Business of the Year Award will be presented to Joleanna Holsteins and Covered Bridge Farm Market owners, Luke and Janette Johnson and Derek and Erin Johnson. The Commitment to Community Award will be presented to Erin Insinga, manager of Delaware Valley Humane Society.
Dinner reservations are due by May 27. For more information and reservations call Linda Bickos at 607-369-2614. Social hour will begin at 4 pm with cash bar and entertainment by Gary Gay. The dinner of pulled pork, ziti, tossed salad, rosemary potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, dessert and beverage will begin at 5 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults and $8 for children ages 6 to 12. Reservations may be mailed to Unadilla Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 275, Unadilla, NY 13849.
Distillery supports Ripken Foundation
In the summer of 2021, Gene Marra, president of Cooperstown Distillery, was introduced by colleagues at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum to the team at the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and "a philanthropic relationship was born," according to a media release from the distillery.
“The foundation’s mission to strengthen America’s most underserved and distressed communities by supporting and advocating for children struck a chord with me, and I knew right away that we wanted to support its efforts in any way we could,” Marra said in the release.
For a designated period each spring and fall, Cooperstown Distillery helps raise awareness of the foundation by tagging bottles with the foundation’s logo. The distillery also works to share the foundation’s message throughout the year and solicits donations directly from its customers during the holiday season, the release said.
Steve Salem, president and CEO of the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, said, “Cooperstown Distillery has been a wonderful and generous partner to us and we are excited to continue working together. In addition to the obvious connection between the distillery and our co-founder, Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr., Gene and his team’s eagerness to tell our story and help us raise critical funds is greatly appreciated.”
For more information about the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation visit: www.ripkenfoundation.org
Library gets Dollar General grant
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has announced the award of more than $500,000 in literacy grants to New York nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are part of nearly $8.2 million awarded throughout the 47 states in which Dollar General operates to support adult, family and summer literacy programs, according to a media release.
Locally, the Worcester-Schenevus Library was awarded $900.
“Today’s announcement further demonstrates our commitment to serving teachers and students across the nation,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the foundation. “The Dollar General Literacy Foundation believes everyone should have access to programs that help strengthen reading and build critical literacy skills, and teachers should have the tools needed for quality classroom instruction. We are proud to offer grants to schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations that help increase access to education and inspire innovation, helping to build brighter futures for all families.”
The foundation is currently accepting applications for youth literacy grants through Thursday, May 19, the release said. The grants aim to support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Funding may be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs. Grant applications may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.