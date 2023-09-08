Virtual job fair scheduled for Sept. 26
A free virtual job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, for all businesses and job seekers in Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties. There will also be staff available from local training grant programs to talk to job seekers about how free programs can help job seekers.
The online event is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ (WDB/HMO) Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness (RADAR) grant project.
“As summer comes to a close, we are excited to re-introduce our Virtual Job Fair,” Project Director Sommer Edwards said in a media release. “As it turns out, a vacation was all that was needed to bring new energy to our workforce, and with that, we are seeing more job seekers now than we have in several years.
“We are excited to offer this job fair platform to both our job seekers and employer partners from the convenience of your own device. If you are unemployed, or underemployed, and are looking for new career opportunities, register today,” Edward said. “We encourage employers with current openings to take advantage of this event as well. Grant staff from our programs will also be on-hand to talk to job seekers about how we can help them get started in a good paying and satisfying career.
Information on free services available through the Workforce Development Board can be found at www.working-solutions.org/.
To register for the job fair, visit https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/dolGYx. Businesses should select “Organization.” Job seekers should select “Attendee.”
To learn more about the job fair, visit https://tinyurl.com/yc4js9nj
Price Chopper solicits local suppliers
Price Chopper/Market 32 has announced it will host a local supplier summit to provide opportunities for all local food, beverage, wellness, beauty and general merchandise suppliers. The event, set to take place in Schenectady on Thursday, Nov. 16, “will provide entrepreneurs the opportunity to connect with the chains’ decision-makers, share their products, and receive feedback with the ultimate goal of being stocked on local shelves of some of the chains’ 130 stores in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire,” according to a media release from the company.
Price Chopper/Market 32 has worked with local suppliers since the 1930s, partnering with New York egg producers “to ensure that the state had its own source of supply and investing in innovative horticultural programs through 4H and Cornell Cooperative Extension that provided seeds to young farmers along with the promise to purchase back the best of their harvest,” the release said. The summit “marks the chain’s most recent proactive effort to expand local circles of supply.”
“This is a wonderful way for us to innovate and diversify our product mix while helping other local businesses to grow and succeed,” said Blaine Bringhurst, president of Price Chopper/Market 32.
“Many suppliers connect with us through industry channels. This Summit broadens those channels to ensure that we are considering as many high-quality local suppliers as are interested in the possibility of partnering with us,” said Tom Tomaselli, group vice president of merchandising.
All sourcing and product submissions will be made through RangeMe, an online product discovery and sourcing platform operated by ECRM. Applications for participation in the summit will be accepted through Sept. 25 at www.rangeme.com/pricechoppertopslocalsummit.
Questions about the application process should be addressed to support@rangeme.com.
“We look forward to extending seats at our table for the Summit and expect local entrepreneurs to bring forward some unique and wonderful items. Knowing how much our customers appreciate local products, the potential here is dynamic,” Tomaselli said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.