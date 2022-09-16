A free virtual job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. Businesses and job seekers from across an eleven-county region are invited to attend: Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Fulton, Montgomery, Schoharie, Onondaga and Cortland counties are included, according to a media release.
The online event is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida counties’ Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness (RADAR) grant project. The nearly $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, funded by the Apprenticeship Building America grant, will develop job training programs that will help connect local job seekers with high-demand industries, with individuals with disabilities as the primary participants, the release said.
“RADAR will help connect people with disabilities with pre-apprenticeship training and registered apprenticeship opportunities,” Project Director Sommer Edwards said. “New York has a 36.0% point gap in the employment rates of disabled and non-disabled adults. Not only are apprenticeships needed to meet employer demand, but also to address income equality for people with disabilities. If people with disabilities fail to get good-paying jobs, they lose, taxpayers lose, and employers needing workers lose."
The job fair utilizes Premier Virtual platform. Platform training is available before the event, and there are also training materials located within the system.
The link to register is: https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/xm62lW. Businesses should select “Organization.” Job Seekers should select “Attendee.”
RADAR staff will be at the job fair to speak with individuals who are interested in participating in the program. To learn more about apprenticeship programs, visit https://tinyurl.com/4n2h7uw2
BJ's clubs to accept SNAP EBT
BJ's Wholesale Club announced that SNAP EBT payments will be accepted across all of its clubs, chainwide, when members use their card at checkout on BJs.com or the BJ’s mobile app.
“Over the course of the last few months, we’ve been actively working to expand our online SNAP EBT payment options for our members across all the states we currently do business in,” Monica Schwartz, EVP and chief digital officer, said. “We’re excited to announce that SNAP EBT payments are accepted online chainwide, allowing us to offer even more flexibility and convenience to all of our members.”
When using SNAP EBT cards to shop online at BJs.com or the BJ’s mobile app, members have the option of selecting from multiple delivery methods including free pickup, shipping, and same-day delivery. Members can split payments at checkout and use both their EBT card and their debit or credit card.
To learn more about how to use SNAP EBT payment solutions when shopping on BJs.com or the BJ’s mobile app, visit https://www.bjs.com/help/ebt/.
Price Chopper campaign will support Red Cross
During September, Price Chopper/Market 32 is teaming up with the American Red Cross to raise funds to support the Red Cross’ disaster relief efforts, according to a media release from the supermarket chain.
During the month, customers will have the opportunity to round up their change to benefit disaster relief. All money raised will be donated to the Red Cross and Price Chopper/Market 32 will match donations, up to $5,000.
“Price Chopper/Market 32 is pleased to continue this collaborative effort to help the American Red Cross assist those affected by disasters big and small, close to home and across the country,” said Mona Golub, vice president of public relations and consumer services. “We’re proud to join with our customers and teammates in support of neighbors and friends in need.”
"Every eight minutes someone needs the Red Cross. From small house fires to large natural disasters, we go wherever we're needed," said Kevin Coffey, regional chief executive officer, American Red Cross Eastern New York Region. "Our work is made possible by our generous donors. We are so grateful to the Price Chopper/Market 32 customers for their generosity and the Golub family for their ongoing support for our mission. This support ensures we can be there 24/7 bringing hope and healing when it's needed most."
From hurricanes to fires to floods, the American Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters each year and 95% of its disaster relief workers are volunteers, the release said.
