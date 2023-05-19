Virtual regional job fair scheduled for June 7
The Workforce Development Board will hold a free, six-county, virtual job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.
All job seekers and businesses in Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Herkimer, Madison and Oneida counties are welcome.
The event will feature an easy-to-use platform, instant interviews and comprehensive reporting features, according to a media release.
To register, visit https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/xNGR6W. Business owners should select “Organization.” Job seekers should select “Attendee.”
For more information, contact Sommer Edwards at 315-207-6951 ext. 133 or sedwards@working-solutions.org.
Real estate agents honored
Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties had 19 agents who were recently honored for their sales accomplishments in 2022.
The 2022 campaign resulted in Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties earning the number one sales ranking in the four-county Board of Realtors, according to a media release.
Pauline Trottier, who works out of the company’s Sidney office, was the recipient of the International President’s Elite Award, which signifies her status among the top 3% of all of the Coldwell Banker sales associates.
Jeffrey Ashton and Carol Spinelli from the Margaretville office, Jacqlene Rose from the Sidney office and Melissa Wakin Mostert from the Delhi office achieved International President’s Circle status, given to the top 5% of all sales associates.
The Coldwell Banker International Diamond Society Award is presented to sales associates who rank in the top 15% of the company. Agents earning that status were Susan Doig from the Margaretville office, Stephen Kaminsky from the Delhi office and Leah Long from the Oneonta office.
Eleven Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties agents earned International Sterling Society honors, give to the top 16% of all company sales associates worldwide were: Christine O’Shaughnessy, Sean O’Shaughnessy, Daniel O’Connell and Reginald Oberlag (all from the Margaretville office), Mary Maney and Corey Marikovics from the Delhi office, Catherine Treffeisen from the Sidney office, Deborah Gorenflo and James Karpowicz from the Roscoe office, and Robert Kennedy and Robert Schneider from the Stamford office.
“We are very pleased with the hard work our agents perform to find the perfect pairing of buyers and sellers. Their commitment to excellence made it possible for our company to enjoy another outstanding year,” Catskill Regional and Branch Manager Debra Danner said. “The awards earned by our sales associates reflect their dedication to meeting clients’ needs.”
Wayne Bank announces promotion
Jim Donnelly, president and chief executive officer of Wayne Bank, has announced the promotion of Kelly Brooks, to sssistant community office manager of the company’s Bank of Cooperstown location.
Brooks will assist with the day-to-day operations of the Community Office, according to a media release. She joined Bank of Cooperstown in 2015 as a teller and has since been promoted to a personal banker and then a branch specialist.
“Kelly is very deserving of this promotion. She has been with Bank of Cooperstown for over eight years now and has held several positions here,” Donnelly said. “With her background and knowledge, she has been such a great asset to our team.”
Brooks holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Loyola University in New Orleans. She is a member of the Cooperstown Art Association and lives in Cooperstown with her husband, Greg, and their son, Aidan.
