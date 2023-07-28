Visions Federal Credit Union opens in Oneonta
Visions Federal Credit Union has announce the opening of a new branch in Oneonta, in the WellNow Plaza at 5001 state Route 23. As part of the opening, Visions is inviting the community to visit the new facility, “where they can learn about the credit union mission, services, and financial wellness resources, or open new accounts,” according to a media release.
The branch is Visions’ first in Otsego County. It offers accounts and financial services for individuals, businesses, and nonprofits and is equipped with a full-service teller line, office space for loan and account services, a walk-up ATM, an overnight depository, instant card printing services and more, the release said.
“Thanks to our remote services like digital banking and our Contact Center, we’ve been serving hundreds of Oneonta residents over the last several years,” said Branch Manager Anna Hillis. “Now, we’re happy to introduce these in-person resources and local staff to support them on their financial journey as we welcome new members, too.”
Hillis, an Oneonta native is a graduate of SUNY Oneonta with more than ten years of experience in financial services. She was hired in March as branch manager, the release said.
“Through Visions, I get to make a positive impact every day by giving back to my hometown and caring for the local community,” Hillis said in the release.
For more information, visit visionsfcu.org/oneonta.
Verizon stores to distribute backpacks
Verizon retailers in Oneonta and Norwich will take part in an effort to distribute backpacks filled with school supplies.
TCC and Wireless Zone retailers will donate 120,000 backpacks with school supplies through the 11th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Since 2013, the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway has provided more than 1.3 million backpacks to children across the U.S. ahead of the upcoming academic year, according to a media release.
On Sunday, July 30 at 1 p.m. while supplies last, TCC Oneonta at 762 State Route 28 and TCC Norwich at 5403 State Route 12 invite local families to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. Any leftover backpacks at School Rocks Backpack Giveaway events will be donated to local schools.
“The School Rocks Backpack Giveaway is our company’s cornerstone annual event, and I couldn’t be more thankful for our store locations, employees and customers for helping us continue to do good in the thousands of communities we operate in,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room. “The start of the school year is an exciting time for many, and we look forward each and every year to make school supplies more accessible for students so they can thrive in the classroom.”
Price Chopper, Freihofer’s support charity
Price Chopper/Market 32, in collaboration with Freihofer’s Baking Co., has raised more than $19,000 to help fight rare disease.
According to a media release, the supermarket chain partnered with Cure Rare Disease, a nonprofit biotech organization with a mission to enable and finance the development of lifesaving genetic medicines for rare and ultra-rare populations previously deemed too rare to treat.
Price Chopper/Market 32 promoted the purchase of specific Freihofer’s products in its stores during May and June with a designated donation to CRD from every select purchase.
“We’re grateful to Price Chopper/Market 32 for their support,” said Rich Horgan, Cure Rare Disease founder and president. “This year’s campaign, with support from Freihofer’s, raised more than $19,000 and will help us develop new, potentially lifesaving therapies for patients with ultra-rare neuromuscular disorders. We want to thank customers for their continued support of our mission.”
“Price Chopper/Market 32 is proud to support Cure Rare Diseases in raising funds that help with the development of lifesaving medicines for patients who have nowhere else to turn,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of public relations & consumer services. “We are grateful for the generosity of our valued trade partner, Freihofer’s, and our customers and teammates, all of whom helped raise these much-needed funds.”
