Norwich CDO Workforce will host an in-person recruitment event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the Norwich CDO Workforce Center at 1 O’Hara Drive in Norwich.
All job seekers are welcome to stop and speak with representatives from local companies about their current job opportunities. Job seekers can also call ahead to schedule an interview: 607-334-2201.
Amphenol Aerospace at 40-60 Delaware Avenue in Sidney, describes itself as “one of the largest manufacturers of interconnect products in the world for the Military, Commercial Aerospace and Industrial markets.” It is currently hiring machine operators, engineers, product managers, journeyman tool-makers, a marketing communications specialist and a customer service representative.
Willow Run Foods is located at 1006 US-11 in Kirkwood. It describes itself as the “Northeast and Mid-Atlantic's premier fast food systems distributor." It is currently hiring dispatchers, CDL-A drivers, warehouse workers and maintenance workers.
Businesses interested in having a recruitment event at the center can contact Margo Burkett at 607-432-4800, ext. 125 or by email at Margaret.Burkett@labor.ny.gov, or Tylena Daniels at 607-334-2201, ext. 128 or tdaniels@co.chenango.ny.us
Hospital to host "Business After Hours"
UHS Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton will host a Business After Hours event in conjunction with the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 3.
The event will be held in the newly expanded Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Services Building on the main campus of the hospital, at 1 Titus Place, Walton.
According to a media release, the hospital recently completed a 1,400-square-foot addition to its existing building to accommodate the needs of community members. Physical and occupational therapy are both offered at the site, as are certified cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs.
Staff will be on hand to demonstrate the various types of treatment and use of the equipment and answer questions. The cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation program will also be explained. Delaware Valley has the only certified pulmonary rehabilitation program within a two-hour radius of Walton.
Refreshments will be served.
Springbrook announces appointments
Springbrook has announced the appointment of Kira DeLanoy as the organization's strategic communications officer. DeLanoy has been a member of Springbrook's senior management team since 2016, serving as the director of marketing and public relations.
With DeLanoy's appointment to the executive team, Michael Basso has been promoted to director of marketing and public relations.
"I am touched by the compassion that each person working at Springbrook has for the organization, but most of all for the people we support," DeLanoy said. "It has been a gift to be part of a community of people who share a passion for bettering the lives of others. I am excited to take on new challenges in support of the people who are part of this amazing community."
"I am thrilled to have this opportunity for professional growth and to grow with Springbrook — an organization that I have come to respect for its strength and dedication to its mission," Basso said.
DeLanoy began her new job on July 1 Basso began on July 11.
Chobani founder names to U.N. post
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has announced Hamdi Ulukaya, founder and CEO of Chobani, as a sustainable development goals advocate.
“The Sustainable Development Goals are the world’s blueprint to build a healthier, greener and sustainable future by 2030. With the clock ticking and multiple crises driving us further off track, we must do everything in our power to deliver the SDGs,” Guterres said in a media release. “I’m pleased to welcome Mr. Hamdi Ulukaya into this group of Advocates as an inspiring leader in business and humanitarian aid.”
“I am honored to join forces with the United Nations SDG Advocates, a group of distinguished leaders, thinkers and activists," Ulukaya said. "I thank the Secretary General for his leadership and passion in driving communities and governments across the globe toward critical commitments that will ensure a solutions-based approach to the world’s most vexing problems – climate change, hunger and famine, the refugee crisis, poverty, justice, equity and inclusion, to name a few.”
Price Chopper announces results of Ukraine fundraiser
Price Chopper/Market 32 has concluded its five-week campaign to help the World Central Kitchen’s efforts to help those affected by war in Ukraine, raising more than $180,000 to support World Central Kitchen’s relief efforts in Ukraine to serve hot, nourishing meals around the clock in cities across Ukraine and at border crossings with Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova, according to a media release.
Cashiers in 130 stores asked customers if they would like to round up the change in their transactions to the nearest dollar in support of World Central Kitchen’s efforts. Price Chopper/Market 32 provided a match of $25,000. Board Chairman Emeritus Neil Golub, also contributed $25,000 to the effort, the release said.
“We are incredibly gratified by the response from our customers, teammates, and communities for this effort to help feed the people of Ukraine,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32 vice president of public relations and consumer services.
World Central Kitchen is a non-profit organization that is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises, while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions, the release said. It has served more than 100 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world since it was founded in 2010.
