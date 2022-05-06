The Chenango, Delaware, Otsego Workforce Development Board is requesting proposals from qualified sources to provide year-round services to Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act-eligible out-of-school youth who are available to receive such services provided in Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties in accordance with the WIOA.
According to a media release, the CDO WDB is looking to fund programs "that address the academic, occupational, social, economic and personal needs of the regions' disadvantaged youth that result in measurable outcomes and meet the established federal and state performance measures."
The CDO WDB is soliciting proposals from organizations interested in establishing partnerships to provide comprehensive educational development, and employment preparation services via a skills-based design to WIOA eligible youth aged 16 through 24.
The requirements under the solicitation are based on federal legislation, WIOA, which was signed into law on July 22, 2014. All potential applicants are encouraged to refer to the WIOA legislation for more information.
Proposals are due no later than 4p.m. Friday, June 3.
The RFP can be downloaded at https://tinyurl.com/472v6xkj.
Norwich DRI meetings to continue
The Norwich Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee will hold a meeting from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, in the Norwich High School Cafeteria at 89 Midland Drive in Norwich.
According to a media release, the LPC will review proposed DRI projects to be potentially included in Norwich’s Strategic Investment Plan. The meeting is open to all members of the public, with time reserved at the end of the meeting for public comment.
A public workshop will also be held at 6:30 p.m. at the same location. The public is invited to learn about the proposed projects being considered for DRI funding and participate in an interactive session to provide feedback. Those joining the workshop virtually may participate in an online survey to provide feedback on proposed projects.
Those who attend the meeting in person should park in the high school gymnasium lot. Those who attend these meetings virtually will not be able to provide verbal feedback during the session but are welcome to submit comments via the chat feature on Zoom. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, contact Samantha Aldrich at saldrich@bergmannpc.com.
The login information for the presentation portion of the LPC meeting is detailed below:
Zoom videoconference link: https://bit.ly/NorwichDRILPC
Zoom meeting ID: 862 5884 8669
Passcode: 211860
Call-In Number: 1-646-876-9923
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.