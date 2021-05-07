Business is blooming at Misty Meadows Flower Farm

Smyrna native Jessica Phillips is cultivating her life’s passion.
Phillips, 42, launched Misty Meadows Flower Farm in 2020, drawing on her homesteader childhood and lifelong love of growing.
“My background gave me an interest in the land and farming and just being outside,” she said, noting that her parents founded Misty Meadows Farm in 1980 after moving upstate from urban New Jersey. “My childhood was a lot of me, alone outside, communing with nature, so I always felt more comfortable doing that, but turning that into a business is a different story.
“I did go to SUNY Oneonta, then lived in Virginia and Ithaca for a while, but ended up back here,” Phillips said. “I had two children and ran a daycare while they were young to stay home with them, then came to the point where one’s in middle school and one’s in high school, so I transitioned out of daycare and was trying to find a business model that worked for me. I’ve always needed a creative outlet and I’ve always gardened and had my own flowers and vegetables, but never on a commercial level.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, Phillips said, allowed her business dreams to blossom.
“The last few years, I was planning it, but just planting more perennials and learning more before actually getting my DBA and figuring out the logistics,” she said. “I did that in 2020 during corona; that pushed me, because I had the time to do all that research.
“I took a bunch of courses through Cornell Cooperative and online and that’s what really locked me into the farming side of it,” Phillips continued. “I’d studied a lot of herbalism, but there are so many great people already quite developed in that area. The flower farming — there are a few doing that, but not too many in Oneonta, Cooperstown — so that seemed like something I could do, and I already loved flowers.”
Phillips, a self-described “passionate environmentalist,” said she’s committed to using sustainable practices, following the "slow flower" movement. Though a resident of Oneonta, Phillips grows on Cooperstown property belonging to her partner, Conor.
“The slow flower movement is similar to farm-to-table,” she said. “It’s reconnecting ourselves with local flowers and a better way to support the environment. The majority of flowers that florists get are flown in from Columbia and harvested weeks, or even months, before. They’re put in coolers and they just sit there, then they’re in trucks and people don’t think about it, because it’s a plant, it’s a healthy thing; but there are chemicals on them and pesticides inside them. I hope selling to florists will be a good part of my business model.”
Phillips, a member of the Association of Specialty Cut Flower Growers and Rooted Farmers, said the latter is a new, collaborative effort to streamline flower sourcing for wholesalers.
“Rooted Farmers is a website specifically for flower farmers and florists,” she said. “Florists can go on there and, all in one, buy from several different farms that are local. There are not many people yet, but I’m hoping it’s a popular thing for florists in this area, but also all over the country.”
Phillips said, in addition to wholesaling, she plans to vend at pop-up locations and the Milford Farmers’ Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays beginning May 30. She will also offer Mother’s Day bouquets in front of Shakedown Street on Main Street, Oneonta, the morning of Saturday, May 8.
Early responses to Misty Meadows, Phillips said, have been hardy.
“I’m hoping to keep the retail side within the Oneonta-Milford-Cooperstown area, but for florists I might go a little farther, depending on the quantity they’re buying,” she said. “I’m hoping everyone enjoys flowers, but I think a lot of people this past year have … really stepped up to support farmers’ markets and farm-to-table, and it’s the same with flowers. To be able to go out and get fresh, local, chemical-free flowers is kind of cool.
“Everyone has been very supportive,” Phillips continued. “I like when communities work together and I don’t want to compete with florists, I want to support businesses that are already here.”
Phillips said, once things take root, she plans to keep growing.
“I spoke with the NRCS, the National Resources Conservation Service, which is part of the USDA, and they help you plan pollinator areas, which I’d like to include,” she said. “And (they offer) grants for high tunnels, which would really help me, because I could get spring flowers out earlier.
“A lot of flower farms do CSAs for bouquets, so I’d like to do that and get my nursery license,” Phillips continued. “I can do mixed bouquets, once things are churning out, and I’ll probably set up local delivery within maybe 15 or 20 miles. And I’d like to do a ‘garden in a box,’ or a ‘bloom box,’ where I could get … trays of different flowers and split them up, so somebody could buy a tray of five transplants of different flowers, instead of where, if you went to a greenhouse, you’d have to get a flat of (the same) flowers. (I’d like to offer) a farm tour, eventually, and maybe, instead of a paint ‘n’ sip, a snip ‘n’ sip would be really fun. Those are all things on the horizon.”
For more information, find “Misty Meadows Flower Farm” on Facebook or visit mistymeadowsflowerfarm.com.
