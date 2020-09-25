Cafe owner focuses on family in return to Main Street

Oneonta resident Valerie Fuller is striking out on her own.
The former co-owner of Capresso Coffee Bar is preparing to launch Valerie’s, a cafe-coffee bar combo at 254 Main St. in Oneonta.
“I’ve been in the food service industry since I started my first waitressing job when I was 14,” Fuller said. “Then I did a little bit of everything – pizza delivery, waitressing, bartending — but there was a 10- to 12-year stretch there where I was a barista and that’s what I love. I love doing it and I love serving smiles.”
Valerie’s, Fuller said, will draw on that passion while also expanding it.
“I owned a previous cafe and now I have no business partner, so it’s easier to do exactly what I want,” she said. “That was a business we bought into, but this is me starting from scratch; it’s all me, from A to Z.
“I don’t want to say it’s just one thing, because it’s not,” Fuller continued. “It’ll be a cafe with coffee, but also with ice cream, soups and salads and I’m kind of a baker, so lots of baked goods, cakes pastries and all sorts of goodies. I specialize in lattes, espresso coffees, teas and chais, but I also do milkshakes, smoothies, sundaes, banana splits and hot and cold sandwiches.”
Menu items, Fuller said, will change seasonally.
“People don’t necessarily want pumpkin spice all year, so I’ll get more fruit flavors in as it turns warmer,” she said, “but right now I have a lot of pumpkin, mint and Irish cream — more winter-type flavors.
Fuller noted that she’s keen to instill her love of hospitality in her kids, Abigial and Jaxson.
“My kids are doing it with me and they’re 5 and 7,” she said. “Our tea section is called ‘Abigial’s tea corner’ … and she’ll help me pick out flavors. For my son, there’s one of the coolers and it’s ‘Jax’s Snack Shack’ with fruit-and-veg cups and little to-go snacks.
“Despite the fact that they’re little,” Fuller continued, “they’ll be growing up in this business their whole lives, so I wanted to make sure they had a stake in it, too.”
Fuller said she’s hoping that focus on family translates to her clientele.
“I think it’s going to be mostly families, because I have something for everybody, but I’m not narrowing myself to any particular demographic; all my customers come from all different backgrounds and ages,” she said. “I’ll have stuff for little kids, even the little fruit pouches for babies, because I want to make sure anyone who comes in can have something. So, yes, you can get a nice, fancy fluffy sandwich for the parents and a PB&J for the kids or a pouch or something quick and simple for the really little ones.”
Though she’s eyeing an early October opening, Fuller said, interest from community members is already piqued.
“It was a very strong community response right away,” she said. “I already got 250 Facebook friends without posting any pictures of food. I had a big following from my previous business, and I haven’t been there for years, but everyone’s been privately reaching out asking, ‘What are you starting? What are you doing?’”
Fuller noted that, while there’s “no hard date” because of a backlog at the health department, she will begin serving as soon as possible, with a grand opening tentatively scheduled for early October.
Once established, Fuller said, she hopes to broaden Valerie’s offerings.
“We’ve got this back room that, right now, is my children’s classroom because we’re doing at-home learning,” she said, “but, long term, that will be a party room that people can rent out for parties and big events.
“And I have a friend who’s a chef and I’m thinking about letting him come in and do dinner,” she continued. “I didn’t want to have my focus be on dinner time … but I figured I can still get people that are on Main Street during a dinner rush and still service that part of the industry.”
Valerie’s will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, 10s.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, find “Valerie’s” on Facebook.
