Cat resort lodge in Laurens indulges feline friends

For felines looking to put up their paws, Misty Ridge Cat Lodge at 41 Spoor Hill Road in Laurens is the cat’s meow.
Feline hotelier and Laurens resident Pam Spoor launched Misty Ridge in March 2009. Spoor, who worked for more than 20 years as a veterinarian technician, said it was her time spent in area vets’ offices that inspired the 18-room lodge.
“We got talking about dog and horse boarding, but cats always get put in a cage (when boarded),” she said. “It’s a lot of barking and stuff … so I just felt like they needed something a little better and something quieter.”
Spoor noted that she “gave up being a vet tech a few years back, when the lodge got too busy.”
The lodge, described on mistyridgecatlodge.com as a “state-of-the-art facility nestled in the peaceful rural setting of Otsego County,” features climate-controlled rooms with radiant-heat flooring, filtered air and a full-service kitchen and laundry.
With six rooms downstairs and 12 upstairs, Spoor noted, Misty Ridge is unique among cat boardinghouses.
“I kind of went overboard,” she said, laughing. “We have rooms that are 5 (feet) by 9 (feet) with big picture windows and it’s a home-type environment. There’s none of the barking and they get waited on and cared for one-on-one. I figured this was my retirement job.”
Typically, Spoor noted, she hosts about 22 cats. Though she has boarded up to 38 at once, Spoor said, she has 11 long-term residents at the lodge.
Cat and human customers, Spoor said, enjoy her services.
“(The response) has been wonderful,” she said. “People are great, and they appreciate what I do. I am a year-round (facility); I do long-term boarding for people working out of the country or just needing a break and I get a lot of local people over the holidays.”
One online reviewer called Misty Ridge a “beautiful place to board a cat; clean and very caring.” Another said, “My cat had as sweet a vacation as I did. The lodge is a sanctuary of tranquility – such a beautiful design, made exclusively for the comfort of your kitty.”
And, Spoor noted, cats of all kinds are welcomed.
“I do take the diabetics and the kidney and thyroid cats and anyone that needs medicine,” she said.
According to mistyridgecatlodge.com, all lodge residents “must have proof of current FVRCP (feline rhinotracheitis, calicivirus and panleukopenia) and rabies vaccinations and must be recently tested for feline leukemia and FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) (and) a heartworm test is recommended.”
Clients, Spoor said, come from near and far.
“The farthest someone has come is from Oregon,” she said, “but mostly it’s Herkimer, Oneonta, Cherry Valley, Sidney. It’s a pretty wide range, then I get quite a few from New York City and Pennsylvania.”
For more information or to book a room, visit mistyridgecatlodge.com or call 607-431-9990.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.