Chamber Connections: 2021 has been a productive year for Otsego County Chamber

Thanksgiving is coming upon us quickly, so let’s all take a moment to be thankful for the accomplishments and learning we have done throughout this year. We have certainly been swimming in some uncharted waters, so anything positive we draw from this should be viewed as a WIN!
Otsego County has come to the realization that we are positioned for growth because of the many assets encompassing our region that will attract people to live, work and enjoy a strong quality of life here.
Otsego County is also making every effort to be welcoming to new business and innovative concepts along with working with our existing businesses to expand and grow. For all of this to come together, we recognize that a process must be in place, and this requires collaboration from community, elected officials, business leaders and economic partners.
The Otsego County Chamber is thankful for the following, and the collaboration that has been created to work to make some of the following goals attainable in the future:
• An industrial hemp model connecting agriculture with processing and manufacturing of products;
• Seeking out real estate developers to look at creative ways to accomplish transformational projects;
• Incubator and innovation center concepts tapping into some of Otsego County’s amazing companies;
• Supporting the need for workforce, and a focus on making Otsego County a place for refugees to feel welcome to live and work.
The chamber’s support for all related to advocacy, education and funding support and opportunities is unwavering!
UPCOMING EVENTS
Every Monday at 9:30 a.m. is the Small Business Recovery Grant live webinar to find out if you are eligible and then the steps to apply for this grant money. Grants of $5,000 to $50,000 are available. Can’t make Monday? Call us for a one-on-one step-through of the program. The Zoom link is available on our website, otsegocc.com. under "upcoming events."
Our fifth Smart Business Seminar will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, with presenter Sarah Paulino from the Arc Otsego explaining the Employee Traineeship Program. Arc Otsego will place an intern/trainee in your business and give them on-site training to help businesses with whatever they need done. This is a free program to the employer and, after six to nine months, owners can decide if the person in a good fit for their company. There is no obligation. Join us to find out how you can get involved in helping someone join the workforce.
To round out the month, at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, Dr. Aaron Rakow from MindWell in Ithaca will present a program on the impact of COVID-19 on mental wellness and how businesses can help support their employees.
Both are free Zoom webinars, but you must register on our website, www.otsegocc.com. We encourage you to join us!
Reminder: Nominations for our four annual awards are due this week. Send in your nominations for Small Business, Breakthrough Award, Citizen of the Year, and Distinguished Business (50 or more employees) today. Forms are available on our website. Help us honor the best of the best!
The chamber would like to congratulate The Community Bank as our Spotlight Member of the Month, and thank NBT Insurance Agency for its help spotlighting its business last month.
Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram for the most up-to-date information we have available. As a member business and organization, we strongly urge you to send us any content you feel you want shared, and our marketing team will do its best to present it on all our social media platforms. Email content to kathryn@otsegocc.com, like or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn at The Otsego County Chamber, and Instagram @otsegocc.
Please reach out to us to learn more about the value proposition of a membership with The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Let your voice be heard through our organization and together we can build on the assets here in Otsego County fostering economic growth!
Al Rubin is interim president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
