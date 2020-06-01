Chamber Connections: Businesses can look to Chamber for reopening help

Congratulations, Otsego County! We made it to Phase 2 reopening of our economy, which includes office workers, hair salons and barbers as well as real estate, and in-store retail with restrictions businesses need to follow.
I have assisted businesses throughout the duration of this pandemic and as we move through the phases to prepare their businesses for reopening, I connect them to resources and ask clarifying questions on their behalf, specific to which phase their business may reopen.
Information changes rapidly and I applaud and thank the regular communications and updates from Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig and Otsego County Board of Representatives Chair David Bliss, who represent Otsego County in the regional control room for the Mohawk Valley set up by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration. We are all working as a team, and everyone is dedicated to assisting all businesses with strong economic recovery.
The success of businesses reopening has been based on getting the facts in the hands of businesses early so they can implement the necessary safety guidelines for their staff and customers. The ongoing communication will continue to be key as we move through the phases.
A helpful resource to understand the phases is the New York Forward Business Reopening Lookup Tool: www.businessexpress.ny.gov/app/nyforward. This tool will help you determine whether your business is eligible to reopen, and the public health and safety standards with which your business must comply.
In the spirit of economic recovery, I am very excited to be an active committee member of the city of Oneonta's “Survive Then Thrive” campaign designed to develop strategies to keep all our businesses intact and thriving. I chair the Marketing Committee and I am joined by the talent of fellow committee members, co-chair Jill Morgan-Meek, David Hayes, Michelle Iannelli-Rubin and Elizabeth Raphaelson. The committee is working on an aggressive and innovative way to expand economic development outreach to encourage alumni from SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick College and Oneonta High School who are working in major cities to relocate and telecommute.
The city of Oneonta is a cultural, educational and lifestyle hub. Long known as an affordable and safe college town with a strong sense of community and vision for the future, the city of Oneonta is surrounded by art, culture and everyday natural beauty with a plethora of year-round outdoor adventures.
During the COVID-19 crisis, the Chamber surveyed our members and learned that knowledge workers, those not involved in manual labor, worked from home regularly with great productivity. The knowledge-based workers will look to areas such the city of Oneonta and we are ready to market our powerful stories of the quality of life attributes that make our area a great place in which to live, raise a family and retire. I think the Survive then Thrive campaign is one of the most progressive opportunities that engages all the residents of the city of Oneonta to showcase our strengths and welcome families home to Oneonta
It is during this time where the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce is advocating for our businesses and supporting the efforts of being pro-business that will all help business get back in the game. The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce is here to serve, lead and support our investors, members, partners and community in rebounding quickly. Ultimately, this is how we will save jobs and keep our economy growing.
For businesses interested in learning more about how to get involved in the Chamber, please email baheegan@otsegocc.com
Barbara Ann Heegan is president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
