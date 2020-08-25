Chamber Connections: Chamber turns to energy survey as fall approaches

The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the business community for supporting the 34th Annual Chamber Golf Classic at the Oneonta Country Club on Aug. 20 and for keeping our tradition alive and going strong.
We are so grateful for the generous support of businesses for their sponsorships and door prizes. We would also like to thank the Oneonta Country Club Board of Directors, staff and spectacular golf pro Matt Shulte, as well as Paul Maerz of Roundhouse Pub and Grill, for their ongoing support of this event. This great team all contributed to a truly successful tournament.
A portion of the event proceeds will be donated to the Community Foundation of Otsego County.
The Community Foundation of Otsego County was created in 2019 with the mission of improving the quality of life for all of us in the Otsego County area.
It was about to publicly announce its formation when COVID-19 attacked. Rather than wait until the emergency passed, the Board of the Foundation decided that now is the time of greatest need and the foundation must take a leading role in addressing the challenge. The board’s long-term goal is to aggregate financial and human resources to help solve the problems facing Otsego County. They distribute awards to nonprofit organizations in our community and partner with them to reach solutions.
The Otsego County Chamber remains a strong advocate for businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic by actively guiding businesses to resources and listening to their needs. Recently we held a virtual small business roundtable on health insurance and were excited to welcome retiring state Sen. James L. Seward, R-Milford, now serving in his 17th and final term.
As the former longtime chair of the Senate Insurance Committee, he has helped write a number of New York State’s insurance laws. He has advocated for the concerns of our business owners and worked to ensure expanded coverage for individuals.
Sen. Seward has always been a strong proponent of local initiatives and has partnered with our businesses, government officials and organizations, including the Otsego County Chamber, to promote local growth and economic development. He has delivered state grants to support improvement projects throughout our region and has always stood up for those he represents. He has also become a Zoom meeting pro during the COVID pandemic.
A strong advocate for our local schools, governments and businesses, we truly thank Sen. Seward for his dedicated service and leadership and look forward to honoring him as our 2020 Eugene Bettiol Jr. Citizen of the Year recipient when we are all able to reconvene again in a safe manner.
The Otsego County Energy Taskforce continues to work toward developing our energy road map. The Otsego County Board of Representatives created the Otsego County Energy Taskforce composed of citizens, organizations and the business community to craft an energy road map for the county. OCET hopes to develop strategies that balance the sustainability of the environment including climate, the needs of the business community and public health. I am chair of the Economic Development committee on the task force.
As part of this process, the OCET developed a survey for all businesses to provide input on the energy road map.
The Chamber will host a webinar Sept. 8 about the process and survey, and businesses of all sizes are encouraged to participate. It takes 10 minutes and can be taken before or after the webinar. For details on the webinar and survey, please visit the Otsego County Chamber website at otsegocc.com
I wish everyone a safe and enjoyable Labor Day Holiday, wear your facemasks, social distance and stay healthy!
Barbara Ann Heegan is president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
