Chamber Connections: Congratulations to winners of our 2021 awards

Welcome to the New Year! Are you ready to commit to the fight of growing the economic landscape, building on workforce development, bringing people to our area of all diverse backgrounds, bringing new business and expanding existing business, and continuing on the mission to bring a piece of the opportunity pie right here to Otsego County? Your voices are welcome, and the chamber can help to connect the dots to support your goals and vision. The chamber is also here to advocate for you on many of the sensitive issues facing New York state, so please do not hesitate to reach out so we can be solution focused together!
As my interim role as CEO is coming to an end, the direction and momentum of The Otsego County Chamber is focused and strong. Our job search committee has been hard at work to find the right candidate for the job. We should all be proud that our identity is clear and our mission even clearer!
Engagement in all current projects will continue and the pursuit of creative collaborations will be ongoing!
The chamber finished out 2021 with announcements of our four award winners. These organizations and individuals represent the best of the best in our region, and we are so pleased they were nominated and selected:
• Distinguished Business of the Year: Hartwick College;
• Small Business of the Year: The Village Printer;
• The Breakthrough Award: OE Connect, Otsego Electric Cooperative;
• Citizen of the Year: Ben Guenther, owner of Five Star Subaru.
We made surprise visits to their businesses (see our Facebook for the videos) and presented them with framed certificates. The chamber will hold an in-person event in the spring to celebrate these award winners. Congratulations to them all!
We are hosting our annual State of the State on Tuesday, Jan. 11, via Zoom this year, and we are pleased to have Congressman Antonio Delgado as the keynote speaker. This program allows you to hear directly from our various legislators about their priorities in 2022 and updates on current projects. The presenters include state Sen. Peter Oberacker; state Assembly members John Salka, Brian Miller and Chris Tague; Otsego County Board of Representatives Chair David Bliss; and mayors Mark Drnek of Oneonta and Ellen Tillapaugh of Cooperstown. This is a free program, but you must pre-register. Visit tinyurl.com/y9uvczu4 to register.
We are also part of a panel on Workforce Services for Businesses being hosted by CDO Workforce at 11 a.m. Wednesday Jan. 12. This is a free program discussing the various services the region's chambers provide to help with workforce issues. Registration can be done at tinyurl.com/5327wxsm
The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate MAMCO (Mold-a-Matic Inc) as our Spotlight Member of the Month. On our Facebook you can see all the amazing new innovations this manufacturing company is making right here in Oneonta, working toward carbon neutrality in plastics!
Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn for the most up-to-date information we have available. We strongly urge member businesses and organizations to send us any content they want shared, and our marketing team will do its best to present it on all our social media platforms. Email content to Kathryn@otsegocc.com. Like or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn at The Otsego County Chamber, or Instagram @otsegocc.
Please reach out to us to learn more about the value proposition of a membership with The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Let your voice be heard through our organization and together we can build on the assets here in Otsego County fostering economic growth!
Cheers to a healthy and prosperous 2022!
Al Rubin is interim president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
