Chamber Connections: Congratulations to winners of our 2021 awards

BAINBRIDGE - Fred Cannistra Jr., 79, of Bainbridge, passed away on Jan. 6, 2022, at Binghamton General Hospital, Binghamton. He was born on Jan. 24, 1942, in Oneonta, to the late Fred and Mildred Cannistra. He attended Oneonta High School and graduated in 1959. He went on to earn a degree in…