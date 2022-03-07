Chamber Connections: Looking deeper at the economic challenges facing Otsego County

In my first month on the job as the president and CEO of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, the learning curve has been steep.
There are many organizations in this county that are doing very noble work on a wide variety of issues that impact the lives of county residents. Each of these is a major challenge even when dealt with individually.
I truly feel, however, that the best way to tackle our collective problems is to deal with them holistically. Instead of treating our community’s symptoms, I would prefer to treat the underlying causes.
Workforce development, job creation and economic development cannot, in my opinion, be grown without addressing housing, childcare, wages, benefits, infrastructure and investment. We must address the foundations of our communities first, just like the construction of a house or factory. Do we have our solid foundations in place? And if not, what can be built upon this reality with any hope of longevity?
We need places to live for all levels of housing needs and income levels. We need to look at the entire county for housing development opportunities, both single family homes and multi-family units. No one will want to work here without a suitable place to live.
We need broadband internet access throughout Otsego County so manufacturers and remote workers can be productive. We need accessible natural gas to heat homes and fuel manufacturing expansion. Workers will need access to affordable childcare facilities so they can afford to be employed. And wages with benefits must be offered to attract and to retain this most valuable of all assets, human beings.
None of this will be easy. It’s going to be hard work. But most things of lasting value in this world are. And they are all interconnected. That is why the only solution is a comprehensive approach from all the various agencies and organizations in Otsego County. We need to abandon the silo approach of the past and work together to find solutions that work for everyone.
I call upon my counterparts throughout the county to remove whatever barriers have kept us from the successes we so desperately need. I pledge the support of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce for this partnership. Economic development offices, business support organizations, county-wide tourism entities, agricultural support agencies, historical societies, property owners, local governmental agencies, non-profit organizations, charities and community volunteers can all make a difference if we all work together towards a common vision. We owe these efforts to our citizens, our businesses and our county.
We need to tackle our shared issues with a shared effort. Together, we can cure the root causes of our ills and not just treat the symptoms.
Sean Lewis is president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
