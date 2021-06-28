Chamber Connections: Make plans now for our July 27 workforce forum

Advocacy. Education. Networking and member support. Attract and support economic development.
The words above lay out The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce's pillars for its strategic plans going forward. We have a focused leadership, membership and committees who are building on each of these pillars with creative ideas and the building of collaborative relationships with our economic partners, member and non-member businesses, community leaders and elected officials.
Our members spoke and we listened. On July 27 we will lead a workforce needs forum focused on assisting businesses and organizations regionally with the challenges of obtaining a sustainable workforce and the current climate factors in today’s environment impacting such.
We invite all to attend what we expect to be a thought-provoking event, and the sharing of stories of the impacts lack of workforce creates for the operations of so many businesses regionally and, of course, right here in Otsego County. Many business leaders, SBDC representatives and chamber leaders will be in attendance along with U.S. Rep Antonio Delgado, Sen. Pete Oberacker, Assemblyman John Salka, Assemblyman Chris Tague and Assemblyman Brian Miller.
Many of us have shared ideas for mitigating some of the challenges. Now is the time for action!
Attend and share your ideas with a focus on solutions to these issues. Register for the free event at www.otsegocc.com.
Recent Chamber events included:
• Leadership Otsego met June 9 for session five and toured Northern Eagle Beverages, Burt Rigid Box and Brooks' House of Bar-B-Q and bottling plant. They heard from Tara Barnwell about news reporting, and Allison Nowak about Regional Economic Development. Meeting in person for the first time allowed for great networking!
• The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with The Oneonta YMCA hosted its first annual pickleball tournament in Neahwa Park in Oneonta on Saturday, June 26. It was a great turnout for both players and spectators on the city's high-level pickleball courts. The event promoted health and wellness and great plans around this activity into the future. Congratulations to the winners and all who participated.
• Wonderful ribbon-cuttings in June at Mathilda Jeans, Kings Kakery and Theresa’s Emporium.
Upcoming events include:
• Women Owned Businesses roundtable at 8:30 a.m. June 29 held via Zoom. The roundtables, held the last Tuesday of each month, are free but pre-registration is needed at www.otsegocc.com.
• Final Leadership Otsego 2021 with Challenge Reports and graduation. Contact us for how you can join us to hear their results.
• Workforce Needs Forum, 9 to 11 a.m. July 27 on Zoom. Register on our website, www.otsegocc.com.
• The 35th annual Golf Classic is set for Aug. 27 at Oneonta Country Club. Sign your team up today at www.otsegocc.com.
The chamber would like to congratulate NYCM as our Spotlight Member of the Month. Our marketing intern from SUNY Oneonta worked closely with another Otsego County business and their marketing team to promote NYCM. Please engage on all our social media platforms to view the work this organization does, and how they selflessly give back to our amazing community. Also, contact us to nominate a member for Spotlight: Business of the Month or feel free to nominate your own organization.
The chamber is proud to announce that July 2021 Spotlight: Business of the Month is the Bassett Healthcare Network. An institution that is critical to the health and wellbeing of our region, we look forward to spotlighting all that they do!
Follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn for the most up-to-date information we have available. As a member business and organization, we strongly urge you to send us content you feel you want shared, and our marketing team will do its best to present it on all our social media platforms. Email content to kathryn@otsegocc.com, like and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn at The Otsego County Chamber, and Instagram @otsegocc
Please reach out to us to learn more about the value proposition of a membership with The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Let your voice be heard through our organization and together we can build on the assets here in Otsego County fostering economic growth!
Al Rubin is interim president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
