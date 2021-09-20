Chamber Connections: Recent talks have given Chamber food for thought

The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce is working to connect the dots every day in the realm of economic development, sustainable workforce support and retaining and recruiting people to our amazing county.
Again we ask that you think of what makes Otsego County a place for people to live, work and raise a family. Everyone’s voice and perspective is welcome! We cannot stress enough that time is of the essence to fight for the piece of the opportunity pie that is attainable to us.
The chamber is committed to building the economic landscape of Otsego County and the region overall. Our events such as our Workforce Needs Forum have sparked dialogue that will lead to opportunities.
Meetings with elected officials and community leaders have led to concepts regarding creation of a business incubator concept to figuring out creative ways to expand bringing people to our area for workforce needs such as a welcoming place for refugees. Nothing is off the table, so let your voice be heard and step into the mix. Let’s build Otsego County together!
Writing these columns each month, the underlying message is the same — we need to creatively collaborate to move our county in a positive direction. This is inclusive of all our economic partners, business leaders, business owners, educational institutions, nonprofits, community members and of course our elected officials who we can mobilize on our behalf. Please contact us to see for yourself the value proposition and many options to join and be a part of the Otsego Chamber of Commerce! We offer so much because of who our members are, and we ask that you add to that diverse skill set. Whether a business membership or a friend-based membership, now is the time to let your voice be heard through our organization.
The chamber recently held the following events and webinars:
• A ribbon cutting took place on Aug. 13 at Cabrals’ Caribbean Store, which is a new chamber member. Such a great new addition to downtown, be sure to check it out!
• The Small Business Recovery Grant program still has funds. Each Monday at 10 a.m. throughout August and now into October, we host a free webinar to help you apply for this money. Register at our website, www.otsegocc.com, to get the Zoom link.
• Check out the Women Owned Business Empowerment Group, which meets at 8:30 a.m. the last Tuesday of each month. It's free and a great way to network with other business owners and discuss ways to collaborate, learn and help one another.
• The 35th annual golf tournament was held at the Oneonta Country Club on Aug. 27 and it was another great success. We had a great turnout. Thanks to our sponsors. Congrats to Oneonta Realty’s team for winning the tourney, and thanks to all who participated. See you next year!
Our upcoming calendar is filling up with our Smart Business Seminar Series, in which we will host both in-person in our seminar room and via Zoom for those who want to join us virtually:
• At 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30, Catholic Charities will present “Providing Assistance to Workers,” an informative program on funds they have available for excluded workers and things hindering the workforce; child care, financial issues, etc. Come learn how you can improve your workforce through their services!
Mark your calendar for these four events in October: Go to www.otsegocc.com to register:
Dawn Lanouette from Law firm HH&K will give an update on new laws at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 6.
There will be a ribbon cutting at Alpha Omega Insurance's new location at 490 Main St. in Oneonta at 10 a.m. Oct. 12.
Mike Schram from Northwestern Mutual will offer “Three steps to paying down student loans for non-profit employees” at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 21.
"Clean Energy Communities Program — Solutions and Savings!" will be presented by the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 27.
The chamber congratulates Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield as our Spotlight Member of the Month. This organization has been a strong member of the chamber for 31 years and provides so many services to our community and to the chamber. Excellus is the sponsor of our annual Breakthrough Business Award and offers many community awards and grants to help our local region thrive. We are excited to be spotlighting them on our Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages. Please follow us to learn more about Excellus in our region.
Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn for the most up-to-date information we have available.
Please reach out to us to learn more about the value proposition of a membership with the chamber. Together, we can build on the assets here in Otsego County and foster economic growth!
Al Rubin is interim president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
