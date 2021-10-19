Chamber Connections: Weather isn't the only change Otsego is seeing

The beauty of our area is much clearer during our fall season. The perfect temperatures, the amazing colors displayed from our fall foliage, our local children back at school, and the overall perspective of change — not just in the seasons, but overall.
The Otsego County Chamber is proud of being a part of the potential transformational change that our area has the potential of achieving.
As we continue to immerse ourselves in our mission of advocacy, education, networking and economic development, we are seeing progress. Meetings with elected officials, economic partners, educational and business leaders has become the daily routine and the ideas and concepts are beginning to take shape. Identify our assets, embrace them, market them and build upon them. Our collaborative work to focus on innovation is off to a great start, and with companies such as Corning, Custom Electronics and Ioxus here in our backyard, the possibilities are limitless. We will work to continue to engage our higher educational partners to connect the dots with our businesses. We will work with our BOCES and school districts to do the same.
We will also work to connect in greater depth with CADE and the agricultural opportunities that can be had in the region. Build a better Otsego County, where collaboration becomes the standard way of achieving goals, and resources are utilized to their full potential. Let your voice be heard through our organization, and do not sit on the sideline. Reach out to us and share your ideas and together we can all make a difference!
The chamber continues to present live webinars at 9 a.m. Mondays on the Small Business Recovery Grant program. Join us to learn if you are eligible and how to fill out the application. No preregistration needed: Join us at https://tinyurl.com/2t7tasbc any Monday through Nov. 22.
Smart Business Seminar Series are webinars to help strengthen your business, Register for the following webinars at www.otsegocc.com, “Upcoming Events.” All are at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom.
Thursday Oct. 21: “3 ways a non-profit worker can pay down their student loans” with Mike Schram, financial adviser with Northwestern Mutual.
Wednesday, Oct. 27: “Clean Energy Savings” for your home and business. Heat Smart coordinators from Mohawk Valley Economic Development District will show you how you can reduce your costs and go green with New York State Energy Research and Development Authority programs.
Wednesday, Nov. 3: “Get an Intern(s) for your business!” representatives from SUNY Oneonta will explain the internship process. Many can be free, as they want the experience and the credit hours. This will include what your obligations are, how to attract a student, and the new Handshake app.
Also this month:
• Women Owned Business Roundtable: Tuesday, Oct. 26, at a new time, noon, via Zoom
• Young Professional Network interest meeting: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the B Side Ballroom and Supper Club. If you are between 18 and 45, or young at heart, come hear what the YPN can do for you. The event is free, and there will be a cash bar. Go on our website to pre-register.
• Ribbon cutting at Oneonta Osteopathy at 10 a.m. Oct. 28 at 31 Main St., Suite 6, in Oneonta. There will be an open house until noon. A new practice has opened in town specializing in Osteopathic treatment. Dr. Stan Fox will discuss what he does and how it may benefit your health.
The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate NBT Insurance Co. as our Spotlight Member of the Month.
You may remember Mang Insurance Co., which started in 1894 in Sidney. It grew to be a major insurance company and supporter of our chamber, and in 2008 became a part of the NBT Bancorp.
As NBT Insurance, it has continued to provide exceptional service to clients and community. We are proud to highlight the organization throughout the month on our Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram pages. Learn more about this great community partner.
Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn for the most up-to-date information we have available. As a member business and organization, we strongly urge you to send us any content you feel you want shared, and our marketing team will do its best to present it on all our social media platforms. Email content to Kathryn@otsegocc.com. Like and follow The Otsego County Chamber on Facebook and LinkedIn, and @otsegocc on Instagram.
Please reach out to us to learn more about the value proposition of a membership with The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Let your voice be heard through our organization and together we can build on the assets here in Otsego County fostering economic growth!
Al Rubin is interim president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
