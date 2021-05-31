Chamber Connections: Workforce needs, regrowth top priorities for chamber

Regrowth and workforce needs have been at the forefront in the month of May.
The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce is putting strong efforts into supporting our member businesses, by gaining a deeper understanding of their workforce needs. This has always been an issue we try to tackle, but now it has become a top priority. In discussions, many factors contribute to this, and gaining your feedback is important as we attempt to address the barriers with our economic partners and elected officials. We are in the process of setting up a regional forum in the hopes of creative dialogue and suggestions that can be discussed to move the needle.
This is still part of the pivot through the pandemic, but workforce issues have always been a barrier, now is the time with a regional collaborative effort to relentlessly pursue results. The Otsego County Chamber takes this responsibility to its members very seriously as it will support them in bridging from survive mode to thrive mode.
The Chamber held the following events in May: May 12, Leadership Otsego Session 4; May 20, Smart Business Seminar: New Marijuana Law with HH&K’s Dawn Lanouette and Chris Rohm; May 25, Women Owned Business Roundtable with Susan Green of Paperkite Graphics on digital marketing, and two ribbon cuttings celebrating new beginnings: Downtown Works and Main View Gallery, both in Oneonta.
We are collaborating with The Oneonta YMCA to host the inaugural Pickleball Tournament in Neahwa Park in Oneonta on Saturday, June 26. This is a great game for all levels, good exercise and definitely a stress reducer! Register now at www.otsegocc.com, click on "Upcoming Events," to enjoy one of Otsego County’s awesome parks right in the center of Oneonta, then enjoy outdoor dining and entertainment on Main Street.
Also in June, the fifth session of Leadership Otsego will take place on June 9 with tours of Northern Eagle Beverages, Burt Rigid Box and Brooks' House of BBQs' bottling plant. There will also be two more ribbon cuttings for new businesses. Please join us and see the dates in email blasts sent for both Mathilda Jean and Kings Kakery. The CDO Workforce Job Fair will be June 22. Need help? Sign up for this virtual job fair today! Please engage in our fourth Women’s Owned Roundtable on June 29 at 8:30.
Save the date: The 35th annual Golf Classic is set for Aug. 27 at Oneonta Country Club.
The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate The Otesaga Hotel and Resort as our Spotlight Member of the Month. Our marketing interns from SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick are hard at work and embracing the opportunity to work closely with another Otsego County business. Please engage on all our social media platforms to view the fantastic offerings of this gem located on Cooperstown’s beautiful Otsego Lake. Also, contact us to nominate a member for Spotlight: Business of the Month or feel free to nominate your own organization.
The Chamber is proud to announce that the June Spotlight: Business of the Month is NYCM, a premier employer in the county serving customers' home and car insurance needs since 1899.
Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn for the most up-to-date information we have available. As a member business and organization, we strongly urge you to send us any content you feel you want shared, and our marketing team members will do their best to present it on all our social media platforms. Email content to Kathryn@otsegocc.com, and like and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn: The Otsego County Chamber, and Instagram @otsegocc.
Please reach out to us to learn more about the value proposition of a membership with The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. I want to give a shout out to The Daily Star and Town Square Media for incentives offered to members for becoming a part of our organization. Contact us directly for these amazing opportunities. Let your voice be heard through our organization and together we can build on the assets here in Otsego County fostering economic growth!
Al Rubin is interim president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
