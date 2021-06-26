Two area students are among the second group of “Chobani Scholars” to enroll in classes at Cornell University.
According to a media release, four New York students attended Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences this past academic year, aided by scholarship support from Chobani. All four students are majoring in animal science.
The Chobani Scholars program was established at Cornell University in 2018 and funds four $20,000 scholarships annually ($5,000 per year, per student). The scholarships are for New York students with family connections to dairy farming and who intend to pursue careers in the dairy farming industry.
“The future of dairy matters to us and one of the best ways to help New York farmers is to equip tomorrow’s dairy leaders with the tools they need to thrive,” said Peter McGuinness, president and chief operating officer of Chobani, in the release. “The Chobani Scholars program is one way that Chobani is investing in the future of dairy in our home state.”
“As the nation’s fourth-largest dairy producer, New York state relies greatly on our future generations of dairy leaders to innovate and bolster the industry, said Benjamin Houlton, the Ronald P. Lynch Dean of CALS. “We’re grateful to Chobani for its continued support of our students and our New York state farm families. These scholarships help empower our great minds of tomorrow with a truly life-changing education, today.”
The second class of Chobani Scholars who are enrolled at Cornell include:
• Libby Swatling of Clifton Park;
• Meghan Van Althuis of Sherburne;
• Rachel Van Buren of Lowville;
• Lucas Walley of Walton.
In addition to the scholarship, the Chobani Scholars will also have an opportunity to intern with Chobani during their college careers, the release said.
Wayne bank announces hire, promotion
Lewis J. Critelli, president and chief executive officer of Wayne Bank, recently announced the addition of Paul Catan to its commercial lending team in Oneonta.
Catan, vice president of commercial lending, will work with local businesses to meet their borrowing needs, a media release said. He has more than 20 years of lending experience.
“I am pleased to welcome Paul to our Bank of Cooperstown commercial lending team,” Critelli said. “His extensive experience will be an asset to local businesses across the region.”
Jennifer Dileo was recently promoted to Community Office Manager of the Oneonta office. “She is responsible for managing the office to meet and exceed the financial service needs of the community,” the release said.
“Jennifer’s financial skills and dedication to the Oneonta Community Office staff, as well as her customers, make this promotion well-deserved,” Cristelli said. Dileo started with Bank of Cooperstown in 2014 when the Oneonta Community Office opened, and has served in various roles during her tenure.
