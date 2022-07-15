The Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp. is preparing for the grand opening of its new collaborative coworking space called 287 Main in downtown Schoharie, at the same address. The space is designed “to bring people together in a 21st-century environment to connect, collaborate, and grow,” according to a media release. The grand opening is scheduled for later this summer.
SEEC is partnering with Catherine Hover from the Palette Community for a series of seminars.
The first event “Leaders in Agriculture” is scheduled for July 28from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. The first session in July will feature insights and inspiration from Lori Davis of Empty Pockets Ranch, Shannon Finn of Cowbella, Carrie Edsall of Black Willow Pond Farm and Shannon Hayes of Sap Bush Hollow Farm. People of all genders are invited to “celebrate and uplift the inspiring women of Schoharie County,” the release said. Event attendees will also have the opportunity to nominate women leaders they would like to see featured in future Women Leading Business events.
Future events will be on Sept. 22 and Nov. 9, both from 6 to 7 p.m. The events are free and open to the public. Registration is suggested due to limited seating, and available here.
The space is at 287 Main Street, Schoharie, New York 12157. SEEC’s main office is also housed in the same building. To learn more about SEEC, visit www.seecny.org.
SFCU opens Amsterdam branch
Sidney Federal Credit Union (sfcu) has opened its first new branch in nearly eight years, in Amsterdam. Dubbed a “concierge branch” the member experience “is radically transformed from previous banking experiences,” according to a media release.
“Our Amsterdam branch is the next evolution of personal banking,” CEO Jim Reynolds said in the release. “Gone are the days of the traditional teller line. We now offer personal teller pods for one-on-one member service. An iTM has replaced the traditional ATM with integrated video capabilities, so a member can receive assistance from a representative virtually. Even our coin machine is linked to our member accounts so their change can be automatically deposited. The member can tailor their branch experience to their needs. It’s another way sfcu is making banking easier.”
The credit union has seen record growth in 2022, the release said. Membership stands at more than 62,000 and assets total more than $700 million.
Headquartered in Sidney, sfcu is a full-service financial institution. More information on sfcu can be found at www.sfcuonline.org.
