Commerce Chenango will host its annual awards gala on Thursday, June 16, at Stoney Creek Castle in Earlville.
According to a media release, the event “is a celebration of businesses and individuals nominated by their peers and chosen for their accomplishments and achievements this past year.”
“Chenango County businesses, organizations and people are truly remarkable” Commerce Chenango President and CEO Kerri Green said in the release. “I am looking forward to honoring them at our upcoming Gala celebration. Not only will we honor the accomplishments and achievements of our distinguished award winners, but we will celebrate all of Chenango County and highlight the projects, people and organizations that work tirelessly to continue that forward momentum.”
The Leadership Chenango Alumni Award, new for 2022, will be presented to Sarah Mahan-Green.
Steel Sales Inc., a business in Sherburne, is the 2022 recipient of the Small Business of the Year award.
This year’s Large Business of the Year Award will be presented to DCMO BOCES, headquartered in Norwich.
The Emerging Business Award will go to Erika’s Cakery of Bainbridge.
The Entrepreneur of the Year award, known as “The Sammy,” after Golden Artist Colors founder Sam Golden, is given to “an individual or business that illustrates creativity and imagination and has a strong entrepreneurial spirit. This year’s award, which will be presented by Emma Golden to Edsall Hodges, owner of the Columbus Public House.
Visit www.commercechenango.com and click on events to register for the event. Hors d’oeuvres and cash bar begin at 5:30 with dinner and awards following. Cost is $50 for members and $60 for the public.
Fox Hospital honored
for patient safety
Bassett Healthcare Network’s A.O. Fox Hospital received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. According to a Bassett media release, the national distinction “recognizes Fox’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.”
“We are incredibly proud of our caregivers and practitioners at A.O. Fox Hospital for continually achieving this prestigious recognition, the only hospital in our region to do so,” Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, Bassett president and CEO, said in the release.
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns grades to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm, the release said
“These assessments from Leapfrog are rigorous,” said Dr. Henry Weil, chief academic and clinical officer at Bassett. “Achieving the highest grade of an ‘A’ is a highly significant feat.”
“As our national health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of A.O. Fox Hospital for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ safety grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”
To see A.O. Fox Hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org
Surveying firm
adds staff in Delhi
JHA Companie a surveying firm with an office in Delhi, has announced the addition of surveyors Nik Decker and Chris Oleniacz to its staff.
According to a media release, Decker has eight years of surveying experience in New York state. Oleniacz has been a land surveyor in New York for more than 20 years. “He will be involved in every boundary retracement survey that JHA performs, and each will bear his professional land surveyors seal of approval,” the release said.
In addition to land surveying services, JHA companies also provides, engineering, on-lot sewage testing and design, environmental assessments, wetland delineation and GIS mapping, the release said.
For more information, visit https://jhacompanies.com/ or call 844-542-4757.
Commerce Chenango announced tourism grants
Commerce Chenango Tourism has announced the recipients of the newly created Tourism Grant Program. According to a media release, the grant program was made possible by funding from the Chenango County local occupancy tax.
The purpose of the grant program is “to create a dedicated funding stream, available to our tourism properties, businesses, and organizations, to promote and develop the tourism industry within Chenango County, thereby stimulating economic growth,” the release said.
Chenango County tourism related businesses and event and festival organizers were invited to apply for funding up to $1,000 per program or event.
Commerce Chenango Tourism Director Audrey Robinson said, “This is a great opportunity to provide some of our tourism organizations with a little extra funding to support their events and activities and present additional opportunities for the area.”
Recipients included 6 On The Square, Chenango County Historical Society Museum, Chenango River Theatre, Compass Consulting and Contracting Services LLS DBA Expedition Chenango, Earlville Opera House, Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Hidden Springs Brewhouse, Jericho Arts Council and the Norwich Family YMCA Gus Macker for a total award of $7,945. Projects approved for the funding supported public events, programs, or a series of events “that seek to build upon historical, musical, recreational and/or cultural traditions of the area,” according to the release.
Visit www.chenangotourism.com for more information on Commerce Chenango Tourism services and programs.
