Couple brings taste of Sweden to Otego's Main Street

For Otego resident Pamela Grimm, Trollbok Farm is what Swedish dreams are made of.
Together with her husband, David, and their adult sons Johannes and Karl-Sebastian, Grimm launched the farm store and eatery at 107 Main St. in Otego in July, with a grand opening planned for Oct. 30.
“The name of our farm is Swedish, and I’m actually from Sweden,” Grimm said. “‘Trollbok’ is a book of enchantments, and we are the Grimm family, after all, so it all fits. Our brand aesthetic is very much the Scandinavian forest and trolls.”
The business, Grimm said, pays homage to her past while focusing on a community-minded future.
“We bought the farm just a year ago … to start doing some market gardening,” she said. “We’ve put in an orchard and a high tunnel and (will grow) fruit and vegetables and flowers … but, as we think about what we have in our store, there’s two big things that drive it: the Swedish connection — our bakery carries about 20 different things, (such as) cakes, muffins, cookies and so on, all of which reflect those Scandinavian flavors of almond, ginger, cardamom and lingonberry, and we import a lot of stuff from Sweden — and the other is the local piece. That’s expressed in a couple of different ways.
“We have this great retail location that we really want everyone in Otego who’s doing value-added stuff to have access to,” Grimm continued. “So, we have an artisans’ wall, and we give local artisans a little shop. You can come here and see local crafts, and some are just amazing — jewelry, bread boards, pot holders, aromatherapy — then we have syrup, honey and jams from local folks. And the other piece is working with our local producers, bringing in fresh produce year-round; you’ll always be able to come in here and buy a tomato.”
The eatery portion of the retail space, Grimm said, also features premade sandwiches and salads, a charcuterie-style lunchbox option, soups and coffee.
Visitors to the Franklin Farmers’ Market, Grimm said, will be familiar with Trollbok Farm fare.
“We did that to find what people are responding to, what’s attracting and interesting, and people responded incredibly positively and they do have favorites,” she said. “Our top three are the fairy dust cakes, which are almond-based, cardamom-dusted, single-serving cakes and we can’t keep them on the shelves; the second big favorite is our Swedish visiting cake, a thinner almond-lemon cake; and our line of granola – cardamom flavored, wildberry, mulberry and lingonberry, then all three (berry flavors) as a forest berry.”
Though born in Sweden, Grimm said, she has long had interest upstate.
“Our intent is really to support our local community,” she said. “That’s such a big part of what we’re about as a family, and everything we do here, we want to be supportive of the village. It’s about jobs and bringing money from outside Otego into Otego.
“We did livestock and subsistence farming for 10 years in Kansas, but what brought us into upstate New York … was, I grew up in the Hudson Valley, so we know upstate New York well,” Grimm continued. “My husband was a Unitarian Universalist minister in Ithaca and, after he retired, we moved down to Binghamton and opened the Park House Bed and Breakfast. We’ve been running that for the last six years, so this is our next adventure.”
Grimm said the family’s plans for boosting Otego’s economy include wholesaling and production efforts.
“We’re wholesaling our soups and talking to local grocery stores and natural food stores, and we’re doing soup subscription boxes,” she said. “We’ll be marketing those in Albany, Syracuse and Binghamton, so that’s going to be a way to take produce from right here … and take it out to other places.
“And we are just starting out growing microgreens and will have a full-scale microgreen operation, selling to restaurants, in the store and in our own salads and subscription boxes,” Grimm continued. “That’s the next rollout phase, then we are going to build a cheese plant and make (a Swedish farmer’s) cheese in Otego and sell it nationwide. We’re working with Cornell … and going to start producing through their incubator program.”
The response close to home, Grimm said, has been heartening.
“It’s been awesome,” she said. “(Mayor) Ernie Kroll and Joe Walsh, the town supervisor, and other folks that are the movers and doers in the village have been incredibly supportive and helpful. We’ve also gotten a grant from Otsego County through Otsego Now and that’s been great. So, we really have people very excited here, because not only was (the building) empty for a long time, but now they can get fresh food, bakery goods and farm eggs year-round.
“We’re a different thing and we’re going to fill a niche,” Grimm continued. “We certainly have lots of local folks and we really appreciate that and getting to know them, and certainly people traveling down (Interstate) 88, because we’re right here. We hope that … with the Swedish bakery and something a little different for lunch, our drive-in clientele will come from a 30-mile area.”
For more information or to subscribe to the weekly Trollbok newsletter, visit trollbokfarm.com. Also, find “Trollbok Farm” on Facebook, follow @trollbokfarm on Instagram or call 607-376-7603.
Trollbok Farm is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The Oct. 16 grand opening event, featuring vendors, children’s activities and drink and baked good samples, will begin at 10 a.m.
