Couple brings tattoo parlor to Unadilla

Lee and Sarah Cooksey hope to leave a lasting impression on Unadilla.
The pair opened Resurgence Ink, a tattoo parlor at 192 Main St. in the Otsego County village, on May 7.
Lee “Hollywood” Cooksey, 40, a Tennessee native, said it was ink-minded friends who brought him upstate, but the region that kept him here.
“My friends own Inkdicted Tattoo in Walton, so I did that for a while, from July 2018 through December 2020,” he said. “But I’ve been a tattoo artist for 20-something years. I always loved drawing and I’ve been drawing since I was a kid. Oneonta’s got way too many tattoo parlors and Sidney doesn’t have one that I know of … but I figured it would be nice to be in a small community; I’m from a small community, so I wanted to be in a small community, and I like trying to give back.”
Resurgence Ink’s opening day, Lee said, featured a tattoo "flash sale," with a portion of proceeds benefitting the Unadilla Food Pantry. A follow-up sale generated more than $800 for the Delaware Valley Humane Society.
The Cookseys said their adopted community is embracing the business.
“It was about time for him to have his own shop,” Sarah Cooksey, 47, said. “He’s good at what he does and well liked … and people have been very welcoming. We wanted to build in the area and show people that you can start a business and run it successfully and being part of that is really cool — to give people the understanding that you can achieve your dreams if you put your mind and heart to it. To say we were here and helped build up the community — there’s so much history here and it’s a beautiful area — when you can be a part of that, it’s pretty neat.”
“We literally two weeks ago posted that we were going to have a shop here, and we’re booking already,” Lee said in early May. “I’ve been up here a while, so I have a lot of faithful clients. We’ve got people coming all the way from Binghamton and up toward Worcester and that way, but from Mississippi all the way up here, I’ve left a slew of ink in my trails.”
The demographics of customers, Lee and Sarah said, have evolved alongside cultural attitudes toward tattoos.
“I get people from fresh out of high school up to people in their 60s,” he said. “It’s a broad spectrum.”
“You’d be surprised how many older people are now getting them because they couldn’t get them when they were younger and they always wanted to,” she said. “People are getting more brave and coming out and doing it now, and it’s more acceptable now. (People) feel they can express their feelings through art on their body.”
Lee said it’s the artistic aspect that’s kept him committed.
“You get to put your mark on the world, your stamp on it,” he said. “It’s the stories and the people; you get to hear a lot of them and it’s nice to see your art on somebody, and that’s pretty much forever.”
Though Lee said he does “a little bit of everything” in terms of tattoo styles, he said he favors black and gray work.
Once established, the Cookseys said, they hope to offer piercing and merchandise.
Resurgence Ink is open from noon to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and 10 to 10 on Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, find “Resurgence Ink” on Facebook or call 607-287-1757.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.