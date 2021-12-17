Couple builds partnerships, opens meat, flower shop

Partners Sarah Bronilla and Luke van Unen are bringing their love for the Catskills to the next level with the recent launch of their Hamden store, Meat & Flowers.
According to a media release, the shop at 35813 State Highway 10 in Hamden opened in late November, offering “more than just meat and roses,” highlighting regional producers of turkey, pork, beef and lamb alongside fresh and dried flowers and vintage pieces. The release said associated services, such as floral design, wedding and event planning, interior and landscape design and catering will also be offered.
Bronilla, 44, said the pair long fostered entrepreneurial hopes for their adopted community, but it took the threat of development to cement plans. Bronilla, a Toronto native, said she left a 20-year public relations career in New York City, specializing in “culture marketing,” before moving upstate.
“Luke and I moved and bought our first house about nine years ago in Delhi,” she said. “When Luke and I came to the Catskills to visit friends, like everyone else, we fell in love and slowly started shopping, and I ended up quitting my life as a publicist. A few years ago, we found our dream home: a 100-acre farm in Andes. We moved there and this is where we want to grow old. The goal was always to build a flower farm and live off the land, and Luke is a writer and a builder’s son, so he’s our contractor and we do a lot of building and interior design work, which is our passion, and flower arranging falls in that range.
“Then we found this building in Hamden,” she continued, “and we heard someone was going to buy it and make a parking lot. We decided to scrounge our pennies and purchase the building and from there open a flower store, because we were going to have the farm, then … when I envisioned the design of the space, I could see everyone eating meat pies. I love making meat pies — that’s my go-to recipe — and Luke introduced me to Aussie meat pies … so, Meat & Flowers. In talking to farmer friends, they were saying it was so difficult to find a butcher and that they’ve lost a lot of money raising animals that they couldn’t get processed and into the hands of consumers. And I was like, ‘We should be a USDA butcher and sell your products.’ It was all just a happy marriage.”
Bronilla said she and van Unen are awaiting their USDA license, though still offering meat products.
“We’re kind of doing it in phases and there have been delays within the state for permitting,” she said. “We want to start the butcher part of the business as USDA and nothing short of that, so we’re waiting … but we offer USDA pre-packaged local farm meat and everything is pasture-raised. The pork is from Dar-View Farms in Andes, the lamb is from Walton and we have Fieldstone beef from Delhi, so we will go far and wide, up to the Hudson Valley. And we’re the exclusive retailer in the Catskills for Schaller & Weber products, which is a German brand from 1937.”
As Meat & Flowers blooms, Bronilla said, she and van Unen plan to deepen their partnerships.
“Our plan was doing event planning, so we’ll be working with local caterers and they can buy local meats from us and we can do the arrangements, so it’s all kind of one,” she said “It’s the perfect organic way of doing the business.”
Since opening in November, Bronilla said, locals and visitors have embraced the space.
“They’ve been so amazingly supportive,” she said. “Everyone who’s walked in has sung our praises and is saying the space is welcoming and cozy and well-styled. I think even while we were building, grinding every day, morning to night just to get the place in a state where we could welcome people, they were really excited that this building was not going to be turned into a parking lot.
“A lot of people have hung their hat on shopping locally and supporting small businesses,” Bronilla continued, “and we wanted to do that and have them driving to Hamden, supporting the general store and the inn. Hamden was a sleepy little town for a couple of years … and it’s exciting that it’s kind of starting to pick up. Hamden is Route 10, so a lot of people are coming through (from) Downsville, Delhi or Walton. During Thanksgiving, we had a lot of non-locals coming to visit … so it’s been really cool to hear these hipsters coming in and being like, ‘Wow. This is one of the coolest stores I’ve ever seen.’ We’ve had nothing but a beautiful response.”
Bronilla said she and van Unen plan to open an adjacent wine shop and “hopefully by summer” have the butcher facilities and commercial kitchen up and running.
For more information, visit meatandflowers.com, find “Meat & Flowers” on Facebook or follow @meatandflowers on Instagram.
Meat & Flowers will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day through Christmas. After Christmas, the store will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Monday.
