Delhi restaurateur creates outdoor dining option

Delhi restaurant owner Jonah Shaw is taking barbecue outdoors, with his 53 Main St., Delhi, Catskill Smokehouse.
The 49-year-old owner of Quartermoon Cafe, also at 53 Main St., and founder of Taste of the Catskills said the COVID-19 pandemic, plus a love of smoked food, prompted his latest culinary venture.
“I have a wholesale business called Catskill Food Company, and the back of the building is a USDA processing plant where we do a lot of smoked products, labeled under Catskill Smokehouse,” he said. “Last winter, when it looked like we’d be under a lot of indoor restrictions for who knows how long, I thought, ‘Why don’t we come up with a concept to do something outside?’
“I approached our neighbor, GreenSlate, and they were kind enough to let us use their big parking lot adjacent to ours in the back,” Shaw continued. “So, we’ve created a unique, kitschy outdoor space filled with picnic tables, flowers and planters, lights and a giant rooster. Everything takes place outside.”
The Catskill Smokehouse menu, Shaw said, features “all the barbecue favorites.”
“It’s a very barbecue-centric, smoke-centric menu,” he said. “It’s brisket, pulled pork, ribs in a couple different styles, and we have a lot of vegetarian items. We do a smoked vindaloo tofu, a smoked tahini cauliflower and all the side dishes are vegetarian. And we have sandwiches and some nice salads.”
Since opening Memorial Day Weekend, Shaw said, the pulled pork and brisket have become his No. 1 sellers, with locally sourced smoked trout dishes also proving popular.
And though Catskill Smokehouse has a loyal clientele, Shaw said, diner demographics have surprised him.
“The community has been great and we’ve been getting tons of people,” he said. “It’s quite a blend. We do have a lot of local support, but we’ve gotten a good Instagram following and a lot of faces we’ve never seen before … so that’s been nice.
“It’s tons of families,” Shaw continued. “It’s all picnic tables and we have a lot of outdoor games — there are ping-pong tables, cornhole sets, sidewalk chalk — so on any given day, you’ll see parents sitting at the picnic tables and kids running around the perimeter and it doesn’t matter how loud they are, because it’s all outside.”
Catskill Smokehouse fare, Shaw said, is also available for takeout, including a party menu so “people can buy stuff by the pound.”
And Catskill Smokehouse’s menu, Shaw said, feeds his professional appetite.
“I’ve always enjoyed (barbecue) and I do a lot of these products for the wholesale business,” he said. “For years I’ve done concessions and big events, like concerts at Ommegang, and we wanted to kind of create a more casual experience that was outside. I’ve traveled around to a lot of barbecue places down south and it’s a different kind of service than people are used to — ordering at a counter, standing in line. It’s not a prim and proper, getting waited on experience and the time was right, with COVID, that I thought, ‘Let’s try something new for the area, draw on my experience from concessions and the fact that we do a ton of smoked meats and we’ve got the ability to create a lot of food, and let’s build a fun outdoor space where people can hang out.’ Last year … when things started to open up, there was really a lack of places for people to congregate outside in a safe manner and that’s what I set out to create. And who doesn’t like barbecue?”
Though Catskill Smokehouse’s operation is weather dependent, Shaw said, he hopes to remain open through Halloween.
“Then, if the demand is there, we might transition inside to a takeout counter situation with a limited amount of seating,” he said.
Catskill Smokehouse is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday, and from “noon on” Saturday and Sunday, Shaw said. There is a farmers’ market in the lot on Saturdays, he said, and Sundays will feature a barbecue brunch.
For more information, visit catskillfoodcompany.com, find “Catskill Smokehouse" on Facebook, follow @catskillsmokehouse on Instagram or call 607-746-8886.
