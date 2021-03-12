Delhi store has something for everyone

For more than 20 years, Main Street Cards & Gifts in Delhi has been providing specialty gifts for all occasions.
Owner Will Outsen, of Meredith, said the store started with his late wife, Maureen.
“Back in 1996, we bought property up here in the town of Meredith,” he said. “I was working for Verizon and my wife was working as a nurse. My wife, myself and our three children had come up and we came (to Delhi) one Saturday and noticed that the store, Mortar and Pestle, was up for sale.
“My wife came into town and brought papers back,” Outsen continued. “She said, ‘We have 48 hours to decide if we want to do this.’ That was in ‘99 and the rest is history; I retired and we moved up here and started the store.”
The motto of the 96 Main St. store, Outsen said, is “something special for your special someone.”
“We have jewelry — several groups; puzzles — we moved into (carrying) a lot of puzzles because of the pandemic; Naked Bee hand and body lotion, body wash, natural lip color and foot balm; and we do seasonal stuff,” he said. “We have scarves now and we carry Myra bags in various sizes — shoulder bags, knapsacks and small shaving bags for guys. We also have a variety of local T-shirts and a large variety of cards … covering all the major holidays.
“I have children’s stuff — puzzles and games — so there is a children’s section, too,” Outsen continued. “We’ve really tried to cover something for everybody.”
Though inventory evolves, Outsen said, staples such as Pennsylvania-made Grandville Hollow Pottery pieces, Yankee Candle products, his old-timey candy section and the Naked Bee line are perennially popular.
Outsen attributed the business’ continued success to a loyal local clientele.
“I have to depend on the local people that come in,” he said. “If someone comes up for a weekend and they’re busy at their house, they’re not going to come in, so it is a combination (of locals and visiting customers), but it’s primarily the local people that support the business, and second homeowners should they happen to stop in.”
Outsen said his own continuing love of creating customer connections keeps him committed.
“It’s the interaction with people,” he said. “I’m a conversation-engager; I’m a talker. People come in and have interesting lives and sometimes we sit and talk about them and sometimes not; sometimes it’s just an exchange with a card and they’re out the door. But I like starting relationships with new faces and continuing them with the old faces.
“Short term, I’m excited about the new stuff, coming into spring,” Outsen continued. “Long term, it’s hard to say. I talk with my kids about it and they’re always asking, ‘Dad, when are you going to retire?’ and I say, ‘Next year,’ but I just enjoy coming in here, being in here and seeing people.”
Main Street Cards & Gifts is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, 11 to 4 on Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call 607-746-8070 or find “Main Street Cards & Gifts” on Facebook.
