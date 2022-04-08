Delhi Telephone Company was recently named to the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry.
According to a media release, the program is administered by the state Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation, highlighting businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 years and have contributed to their communities' history. DTC was nominated by the office of Assemblyman Brian D. Miller of the 101st Assembly District.
The company was founded in 1897 by a local attorney, Stephen F. Adee.
Since the early days of switchboard operators, the release said, "DTC has evolved and expanded their footprint across Delaware County to offer must-have services including telephone, cable, broadband internet, home security, and smart home devices. DTC now stands, 125 years later, with the same principles founded by Steven Adee: Be an active member of the community, provide the latest technology and products in the industry, and provide superior local service."
Visit https://parks.ny.gov/ to view the registry.
Norwich to hold DRI meeting
The third meeting of the Norwich Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee will be held virtually at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 12. According to a media release, topics to be covered during the meeting include an overview of program status, discussion of DRI project evaluation criteria and a review of projects submitted as part of the city’s DRI application as well as those received through the open call for project proposals.
This meeting is open to all members of the public, with time reserved at the end of the meeting for public comment. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, contact Samantha Aldrich at saldrich@bergmannpc.com.
Plaza sold in Oneonta
Pavia Real Estate Services recently brokered the sale of the Westgate Plaza at 107 Winney Hill Road in Oneonta, according to a media release from the real state firm.
The 71,952-square-foot shopping center was purchased for $1,350,000.00 by SSH Alliance LLC from AF Properties III LLC.
The shopping center's key tenants include Family Dollar, Fastenal, Table Rock Fitness and LIFEPlan CCO, the release said.
NBT certified by AARP
NBT Bank has earned a BankSafe seal from AARP, recognizing the bank’s efforts to stop financial exploitation, according to a media release from the bank.
To earn the BankSafe seal, more than 80% of frontline staff were required to complete a special training and the bank demonstrated further commitment with its policy to report suspected financial exploitation, the release said. NBT Bank was also confirmed by AARP to be in good standing based on a review of Better Business Bureau ratings as well as legal and regulatory activity.
“We consider training of our employees to be a critical tool in protecting our customers from financial exploitation,” said Senior Director of Information Security Terra Carnrike-Granata. “Attaining this seal is further demonstration of our commitment to a robust fraud prevention plan.”
Based on a Virginia Tech study from October 2019, it is estimated that BankSafe-trained employees helped stop more than $110 million from being stolen from the accounts of older adults, the release said. More than 2,000 professionals from the financial industry, trade associations, adult protective service agencies, non-profits, government organizations, regulators and the legal field helped AARP in the development of the training. The BankSafe Trained seal is not a product or service endorsement, but indicates that a financial institution’s frontline employees have been substantially trained in financial exploitation prevention.
ReUse Center is certified by Otsego County
The Arc Otsego has announced The Otsego ReUse Center, at 23 Duane St. and 119 W. Broadway in Oneonta, is the first business to receive Gold Level Certification as a Waste-Smart Business. The certification is offered by The Otsego County Planning and Solid Waste Department. According to Bill Hardy, ReUse Center manager, the facility has diverted more than three million pounds of usable material, and 22,000 pounds of polystyrene have been recycled since opening in 2017.
The Waste-Smart Business Certification Program is a performance-based recognition for businesses based in Otsego County that utilize environmentally friendly choices in their daily operations, the release said. The program is designed to show members of the community which businesses are dedicated to environmental protection and sustainable waste management practices.
“Our department appreciates the work the ReUse Center does to divert waste from landfills and support a circular economy. We are excited about what they are doing, and can’t wait to see what the future holds,” said Shane Digan, solid waste and recycling coordinator for Otsego County.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/OtsegoReuseCenter.
