Downstate musician finds photography career upstate

Photographer Joe Damone found focus upstate.
The 60-year-old said, though he’s practiced photography for more than 30 years, it wasn’t until relocating to Andes that he launched Joe Damone Photography, roughly 15 years ago.
“I started out doing underwater photography,” he said. “I got a couple of images published … and used to live in Manhattan (as) a musician. That was my career prior to moving up here, and I still do a little music, but it’s 99% photography.
“When I moved up here, I was a graduate of the New York Institute of Photography, so I started this business,” Damone continued. “There weren’t any photography businesses, really, only photographers that did weddings, and there wasn’t much of anybody doing anything else, so I kind of filled that void. I do all kinds; I consider myself a general-purpose photographer and I don’t specialize in really any style or genre. I do weddings, portraits, headshots, real-estate photography, lifestyle and I shoot for the Pure Catskills guide, so it’s everything.”
Subjects, Damone said, are also diverse and far-reaching.
“Only part of my work is in Andes; actually, very little,” he said. “I do it all over the area. I’ll go out to shoot a house in Cooperstown for a Realtor, so it’s spread out. Most of the weddings are destination weddings, so there are people from Brooklyn, Queens and downstate people that come upstate to do the barn weddings. Probably 90% (of business) is not local.
“But in terms of the rest of the work,” Damone continued, “it’s all locals or transplants (for) headshots, businesses, insurance companies, telephone companies and the Margaretville Hospital just had headshots done of doctors and staff, so there is a lot of community work … all within an hour, hour and a half radius of Andes. It’s a full-time operation.”
Damone said he hopes to bring the business closer to home, while growing his reach and roster.
“About two years ago, I started converting my garage into a studio, but it got stalled because of the lack of contractors available to finish the job,” he said. “I’d like to complete the studio in the back. That would be great, once things open up and we gradually get back to normal. And I’d like more of the same: I really like the micro-weddings, I’d like to expand the headshot business – I think there’s a real need for people having professional headshots, with social media and websites and personal branding — and real-estate photography is going to expand, because real estate is booming. I do the professional photography, virtual tours and floor plans of the property, so it’s a whole package deal.”
But, Damone said, it’s the people behind the business that keeping him clicking.
“I love it,” he said. “It’s extremely challenging, but I just really love making great images for people and for myself. You’re trying to photograph people that are not used to being photographed and they’re not models or actors; they’re terrified of being in front of a camera — at least 90% of people photographed say, ‘I really hate getting my picture taken,’ because they’ve had so many bad pictures taken – so my job is to really … get them back to the way they normally look. I don’t call it posing, but that’s challenging.
“You have to have all your tech together, but also be a director, a comedian and psychologist,” Damone continued. “There’s a lot of things to do to get people relaxed enough to get a good expression and get a good photo. Kids are very challenging, especially young kids … and I’ve been experimenting with putting things on the camera — toys and dolls and all kinds of things to crack kids up — because, if you can get them to laugh, that’s a really good thing, and you try to grab that. Ultimately, people don’t care about the technical stuff, like lighting and focus — that’s a given if you’re a professional — but what people respond to really is the expression and the gesture. You have to try to somehow get that.”
Though Damone noted that weddings are booking about a year out, he said he has monthly and weekly availability for “the more commercial stuff.”
For more information, visit joedamonephotography.com, find “Joe Damone Photography” on Facebook or call or text 212-627-5387.
