Tracy Ross and Lori Mayo are sweet on serving their community.
The pair launched The Beez Kneez in early May. The cafe at 21 Union St. in Sidney offers American-style, bistro-inspired lunch and dinner.
Mayo said she brings decades of experience to the kitchen. She said Ross, formerly a financial manager, “takes care of the front end and is all about customer service.” Mayo said she “is all about the back end and taking care of the food.”
“I have waited tables and participated in cooking in the town of Sidney for the last 30 years,” she said. “I worked at the Sidney Golf and Country Club and Club 55, and I took a job at the Sidney Central School District as an assistant cook and was there for a year when I started missing all my people, the people I’ve known for the last 30 years. Tracy and I were talking it over for the last year or so and said, ‘Let’s do this, let’s just give it a try.’”
Mayo said her love of cooking came early.
“We’ve both been in the area our entire lives,” she said. “I’m actually from Masonville … and I was raised by my dad, solely. I have two sisters in the community, too, but in the ‘70s and ‘80s, we had to learn to cook and fend for ourselves. That’s where I got the knack for cooking … and I’ve been learning the business side every step of the way. I was very intrigued by it and anything anybody did, I just watched and learned.”
The result, Mayo said, is a menu offering “lots of basic stuff, with a little twist.”
“I do all my own meats, so my corned beef, my roast beef and my pulled pork, I make it all fresh,” she said. “On our grilled or crispy chicken sandwich, I make my own homemade honey-Dijon mustard and I cannot keep that in here; it’s just flying out. and my ‘hive fries,’ which are waffle fries topped with my pulled pork and nacho cheese, bacon and Fritos, have been absurd. I make a homemade soup (of the day) and have my homemade mac ‘n’ cheese. It’s a lot harder, yes, but it’s a lot more rewarding in the end and the quality is much better. I just want everybody to have that taste of home.
“My daughter helps me out in the restaurant,” Mayo continued. “She does all the desserts and 90% of the baking and she does gluten-free (baking). We’ve had so many people reach out to us for graduation and birthday cakes.”
Diners, Mayo said, have been eating it up.
“I knew all these people I’ve been waiting on for 30 years would support me 110%, and that’s exactly what they’ve done,” she said. “(The response) has been absolutely amazing. I’m so blessed and humbled, I cannot even express that enough. Twice I’ve bawled, because I’m just so happy, I’m just ecstatic. Everybody says they’ll come … but everybody I’ve waited on for the last 30 years, I guarantee, has walked through my door.”
Mayo said her clientele represents a mix.
“I’m all about family-oriented,” she said. “I had a lady from California come in who was just passing through and people (from) out in New Berlin, Gilbertsville, Harpursville — it’s just unbelievable.” Mayo said support from immediate locals has been strong, too, with “probably 60 to 70%” of customers from Sidney.”
Mayo said she plans to expand offerings, with The Beez Kneez eventually becoming her legacy.
“We only have seven tables, so we’re trying to go to the crowd for take-out and delivery,” she said. “We’re all about delivering anywhere. There are seats in here for people to sit … but we do have seating outside for during nice weather.
“I’ve had people reach out for catering … but I want to get my feet under me, so all my people here know what I’m doing,” Mayo continued. “I’m hoping to be here for at least 10 years. I’m 48, so I’d like to back off by the time I’m close to 60 and hopefully pass it on to my kids.”
The Beez Kneez is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day but Sunday.
For more information and a menu, find “The Beez Kneez” on Facebook.
