Duo specializing in antique rugs find storefront in Stamford

Business partners Chris Ersland and Gabe Anderson are floored by antique rugs.
The longtime collectors and design enthusiasts realized their passion as a brick-and-mortar store, The Antique Knot, at 74 Main St. in Stamford, earlier this year.
Ersland and Anderson discovered their shared interest years ago in New York City, though each said he’s been cultivating rug know-how for decades.
“I was born and raised in Norway, and I grew up around design,” Ersland, 34, said. “My parents were very interested in period design; it was a passion of theirs for many years. I met Gabe and was surprised to meet someone who had the same interests as me, because it is definitely a niche interest. It became a conversation-starter for us.”
“I’m from downstate but I’ve had family in Stamford and Roxbury for many years … and my family owned the building (in Stamford),” Anderson, 30, said. “I was in the city when Chris and I met. I worked in and out of the tech industry, but I told him I’d always had a passion for rugs. We started doing e-commerce on the side for a while and growing the business, but we really needed that brick-and-mortar to expand, so this was the next step.”
The Antique Knot, Anderson said, specializes in rugs and kilims, or flat, woven textiles, of “all sizes, from small, doormat sizes all the way up to palace-sized rugs.”
“We try to focus on floor coverings that include … every major weaving region,” he said. “That’s everything in the Orient — Persian, Caucasian, Turkish, Chinese, Turkmen and Afghanistan. And we specialize in vintage and antique rugs — rugs that are more than 100 years old — but we do trickle in a couple more vintage pieces, which are pre-100 years old, but everything is hand-woven and made from vegetable dyes.
“Something we’re drawn to is tribal motifs, so understanding the unique history of a piece when we buy it — the texture of the wool, how much life is left in it — and peeling back the layers of the origins of the piece,” Anderson continued. “It’s sort of a really cool mystery buying some of these heirloom pieces.”
Anderson said, though renovation of the 1890 former National Bank building took about seven years, the COVID-19 pandemic proved catalytic.
“I’ve been coming up since 2005 … and it never occurred to me that I would move to Stamford until the pandemic,” he said. “That really drove me moving up here with my wife and pursuing a retail space.”
The 5,000-square-foot building’s antiquity, Anderson and Ersland said, suited their purposes.
“We’re trying to make it a destination,” Ersland said. “The space is designed to feel like a museum and every major weaving region has its own room, so it’s like a journey through geographic and artistic expression. It’s an interesting experience for anyone, even people not interested in rugs.”
“We essentially opened May 3 … and it’s akin to a museum-quality exhibition or store,” Anderson echoed. “You don’t really see rug stores anymore, everything is online, and we’re trying to be only rugs — no furniture, no antiques — so it’s a unique thing and a lot of locals think of us as a museum versus a store.”
In keeping with The Antique Knot’s museum-inspired feel, Anderson said, educating clients is a priority.
“Everything in here is ours,” he said. “We’ve sourced everything over many decades to get where we are today. Out of the womb, I loved rugs, so I got to experience a lot of different rug auctions and textile museums when I was young and in New York because, for me, it was art.
“We’re trying to have our own collection that’s been curated, and we want to continue curating that,” Anderson continued. “We clean all our pieces and do appraisals and, if we see pieces we think can be added to the collection, we will buy. We have an immense knowledge … and I’m drawn to the unique history of these pieces, so we’re always acquiring and educating … whether it’s the modern collector, the old collector, people who like rugs or people who don’t know rugs.”
Clients, Anderson said, represent a blend of curious locals and visiting rug enthusiasts.
“We’ve had a good, steady influx of people wanting to come in and understand what we do and why we’re here, but everyone is really grateful that all these new businesses are coming to Stamford,” he said. “I was running this out of my apartment in New York City with Chris and, through going from that point to having a real website and Etsy to learning to bring it from online to a retail store, we’ve sold rugs across the U.S. and as far as Japan and Europe.
“(In Stamford), it’s definitely a mix of locals who have a passion or want a rug and the downstate crowd (of) transplants or second homeowners … or the designer approach, because we do sell to interior designers; that’s a big component of our business, but we want to continue to grow the retail component,” Anderson continued. “Right now, we’re doing word-of-mouth, but we want that regional component — Westchester up to Cooperstown.”
The Antique Knot is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday to Sunday.
For more information, visit theantiqueknot.com or follow @theantiqueknot on Instagram, where Ersland and Anderson feature weekly previews of pieces being added to the store.
