Engineering firm has long reach from Oneonta office

Kristy Vander Werff’s business is building.
The 32-year-old structural engineer is a project manager with Endwell-based Delta Engineering, working from Oneonta in the Downtown Works office co-op at 166 Main St.
Beyond its Endwell headquarters, Vander Werff said, Delta has offices in Schenectady, Syracuse, Vernon and in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Delta Engineers, Architects & Surveyors was founded in 1976.
Together with her design team, Vander Werff said, she conceptualizes and implements sports-related engineering projects. According to a written statement, “Delta is a multidisciplinary services firm that provides facilities engineering, transportation engineering services, landscape architecture, survey and mapping, environmental services … specialty precast, construction administration and specialty sports engineering.”
“It’s stuff you’d find on an athletic field — dugouts or concessions buildings, but also one of our specialties is the cable netting systems you find on baseball fields that protect the fans,” she said. “It’s goal posts and a whole array of stuff. We work with a manufacturer out of Delhi, primarily. I typically have two people that I would say are on my team doing this type of design, but I’m within the facilities structural group, and there’s eight people in that.” Overall, Vander Werff said, Delta employs 122 people.
Vander Werff said her engineering niche dovetails personal and professional interests.
“I design specialty sports engineering projects, but when I first started, I worked in the concrete group, designing underground utility structures — culverts, bridges and mostly bridge-related things,” she said. “Then I had a manager move over that brought the sports stuff with him, and I was always into sports in high school and college, so it was a cool way to combine some hobbies with my career. That manager left, and I took over managing the product line.”
Vander Werff said her relocating to Oneonta coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic. She began working from Downtown Works in December 2020.
“Me and my husband were moving to Oneonta, but I wanted to keep working for Delta, so I started working remotely,” she said. “My husband works for DEP, so he works in Downsville and that’s why we moved here, but after COVID, remote working definitely became more popular and now we have other departments … working in other states or cities far from one of our main offices.”
Vander Werff said her situation and the company’s make for diverse client demographics.
“Definitely the majority of the company is working in New York State,” she said. “But my team and the precast team work with 49 states; the only state we’re not licensed in is Alaska. Mostly we work with schools, but other departments work all across the country. People pop in (to the Downtown Works space), but typically they’re looking more for surveying and architectural work … and that’s definitely something Delta provides.”
Vander Werff said she’s hopeful for expansion.
“My team is always looking to grow and do more stuff for the athletic field,” she said. “We’re looking into getting more on the landscape architectural group and coordinating with them and doing park planning and overall master plans. That’s what my team is looking to expand into.”
Vander Werff’s office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit delta-eas.com or call Vander Werff at 607-231-6600.
