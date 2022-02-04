Eye surgery practice opens on Oneonta's Chestnut Street

Patrick Costello has a vision for Oneonta.
The 53-year-old ophthalmologist launched the seventh branch of Costello Eye Physicians & Surgeons at 409 Chestnut St. in Oneonta with a January ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“My brother, John, started the practice in 1995 and I joined him in 2004 and we’ve grown fairly rapidly since then,” he said, noting the entire practice includes four ophthalmologists and four optometrists, with one of each at the Oneonta branch.
Expanding in Oneonta, Costello said, was equal parts preference and need.
“We are in Herkimer, Oneida, Madison and Jefferson counties, and we’re the largest practice in all four counties, but we wanted to grow,” he said. “My wife is from Cooperstown, I had a sister at Hartwick, my mom went to SUNY Oneonta and I just think it’s a really cool area. I’ve always liked the area … and I had a satellite office in Sidney for the past two years, so I was in the Roberts Eyecare location and that was how I got down here. When I looked to have a freestanding office, it made more sense to go to Oneonta, because I operate at A.O. Fox.
“But there is a need,” Costello continued. “We draw a lot of patients from the south. We have a strong presence in Utica, Rome, Herkimer, Oneida and Hamilton, so we’re well represented along the Erie Canal corridor, and we draw patients sometimes from two and three hours away, so this makes it a lot easier to see those folks. We’ve been open a couple months and I see patients from Hancock, Deposit, Cobleskill, Catskill, Schoharie. People know our practice … and the word is out.”
Construction of the Chestnut Street space, Costello said, began in June and wrapped in October 2021. The medical office building includes space for another tenant, he said.
Services offered, Costello said, run the gamut.
“Our practice performs over 3,000 cataracts services a year and we see a lot of glaucoma and we treat eye diseases, but we also do routine eye exams,” he said. “Eye disease is mostly in the older folks, though some in childhood, but most occur in people who are over 50, so our population tends to be 60 and over, but there are certainly a lot of patients that we see that are all ages. We see everybody.
“We treat macular degeneration and diabetes,” Costello continued. “We do a ton of eyelid surgery, (which is) plastic and cosmetic in a lot of folks but the majority of people have lids that interfere with their vision, or it’s cancerous, and we’ll do those procedures.”
The response from new and returning clients, Costello said, has been “fantastic.”
“We’re pretty much full every day we go to the clinic,” he said. “I’m doing probably 30 surgeries a month … and expect it to grow rapidly. Our mission statement is to provide the most passionate and most advanced medical and surgical eye care available in New York state and I want that to be how we grow. And not a lot of areas of this population density have a large surgical practice like that down the street.”
Costello said he’s committed to staying current, despite pandemic-induced challenges.
“The technology evolves so rapidly,” he said. “Every year there’s new medications, new devices, new surgical tools, new implantable lenses, new glaucoma surgical devices, so it requires constant learning. If you don’t go to seminars and conferences, you fall behind in delivering the most cutting-edge technology. The most challenging thing right now is the ebbs and flows of COVID and how it’s affected our ability to perform elective surgery.”
Costello said, for him, providing such services is personal and rewarding.
“When I was 5, I had cataract and glaucoma surgery after a trauma, and I just thought my eye surgeon was my hero,” he said. “I’m this rare person who knew what he wanted to do when he was a little kid. I love my job; I love going to work every day and I like being busy and I sincerely enjoy every minute of my day. That might be hard to believe, but it’s a great job. You get to help people see. When their eye hurts, they want the fire put out quickly, and I like being able to do that. Restoring sight is a pretty fun job.”
Costello Eye Physicians & Surgeons is accepting new patients, Costello said.
“We take all insurances, and we never say no, including Bassett’s (Preferred Provider Organization), where (Bassett) staff can see us for free if they’re on their plan.”
For more information, including a list of services available and doctor biographies, visit costelloeye.com or call 607-644-0556.
Costello Eye Physicians & Surgeons is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
