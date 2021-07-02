'Farm to furniture' is concept behind Oneonta business

Downstaters Nick and Nancy Groudas are bringing their love of found-art objects to Oneonta.
The Groudases will host the grand opening of their Farmiture business and barn space Saturday and Sunday, July 3 and 4, at 9616 State Highway 23. The space, they said, belonged to Nick’s late father, who championed the concept. The Groudases purchased the property last March.
According to a media release, the barn will feature pieces that “combine locally sourced vintage farm machinery elements with reclaimed wood and other materials.”
Though the reimagined retail site is new, Nick and Nancy said, their work as artists spans decades. The pair trademarked “Farmiture,” Nick said, “a few summers ago.”
“I’m an artist and an art teacher — just recently retired — so we both have educational backgrounds, mine in art and fine art,” Nick, 58, said. “We’ve always worked together as an artist team, even when we first met, and we were always doing projects in little galleries. (We started with) folk art American flags and they’ve been our staple over the years, but now we’ve branched out into furniture, home furnishings, lighting design and mirrors, all made from 100% reclaimed and locally sourced farm material.”
“It’s just Nick and I … and the joy of what we do is, we’re best friends and we create together,” Nancy, 51, said. “We love to go picking … and we love history, so part of it is not just creating, but the interaction of finding the pieces. We live on Long Island … so it started (there), with getting to know farmers and trying to create functional art by taking something that would’ve been discarded and seeing it for the art factor and the history, then making it something for someone’s home.”
Today, Nick said, all materials are sourced “local to the Oneonta area.”
Nick said the COVID-19 pandemic, paired with his father’s passing, pushed them to pursue a brick-and-mortar setup.
“We used to do a lot of shows out in North Hampton and Long Island, then COVID hit,” he said. “We were supposed to have a retail space in Long Island, but we quickly pivoted and said, ‘You know what? My dad just passed away, why don’t we consider buying the place from my mom and relocating?’ We did, and it’s taken on a whole new life.
“My dad was Nick Groudas Sr. and he was our biggest mentor, always finding us really cool pieces of metal or reclaimed wood and farm equipment,” Nick continued. “He had this dream of what we would become one day, and it’s something we dedicate to his legacy. This is his barn; by restoring it and taking over some retail space and making it a cool little destination, we’re paying homage to my dad, who had this vision for us.
Nick said the response from customers, a blend of locals and downstaters, further cemented their plans.
“The people up here really appreciate what we do and the look of it really fits their needs,” he said. “We have a lot of clientele living in Oneonta, East Meredith, Davenport and Binghamton. And the Catskills are booming with artisans and breweries and creators and the farm-to-table (movement); we are ‘farm to furniture,’ so we just have a nice little niche that we’re excited about. We tested out (selling from the barn) last year and it went over very well, so this year we’re going full blast.”
“What we found last summer was how many people were coming to the barn from New York City, Brooklyn and Long Island,” Nancy said. “A lot of people were buying second homes and … they wanted furnishing, so the timing was pretty cool. There’s not many places to buy that kind of thing, except for the big stores, and people appreciate us for the handmade work we do.”
In the intervening year, Nick said, he and Nancy have renovated and landscaped the space, with plans to eventually host art workshops and events. They hope, too, Nancy said, to install a sculpture walk and host artist exhibits and food trucks.
Nick, who grew up in Jefferson, said, since retiring, he plans to be upstate “half the year.” The barn, he said, will likely be open for sales “every three weeks.”
Farmiture will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 3 and 4, with subsequent openings announced via social media. Find “Farmiture” on Facebook or follow @farmiture on Instagram for more information.
