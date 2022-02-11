Fenimore Asset Management announces hire

Fenimore Asset Management, a Cobleskill-based investment advisory firm and manager of the FAM Funds family of mutual funds, has hired Michael Weaver as a business development specialist on its sales team.
According to a media release, Weaver is responsible for the firm’s customer relationship management system and "optimizing data and reporting procedures while providing other sales team support." He earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Siena College in 2021, with minors in both business and data science, the release said.
“Michael’s combined knowledge of economics and business with technology make him a valued and versatile addition to our team,” Fenimore Senior Vice President Anne Putnam said. “At Fenimore, we work to build strong relationships with our investors and intermediaries so that we understand their goals and provide appropriate solutions. Michael will play an integral role in that relationship building going forward.”
Charlotteville store is U-Haul dealer
U-Haul Company of New York and Vermont Inc. has announced that Charlotteville General Store signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer.
The store at 668 Charlotte Valley Road will offer services including U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes, according to a media release.
Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. U-Haul products can be reserved at the Charlotteville location by calling 607-878-2121 or visiting tinyurl.com/mbv5trna
Charlotteville General Store partners Mark and Soledad Hearon “are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Schoharie County,” the release said.
Chenango Chamber head joins statewide group
The Chamber Alliance of New York State, a statewide association of more than 70 chambers of commerce, has elected Kerri Green, president and CEO of Commerce Chenango to its board of directors.
According to a media release, Green officially began her term in January.
“I’m extremely pleased to have Kerri serve on our board to help further the work of the alliance in providing professional development, valuable resources and strong advocacy insights to our chambers of commerce throughout New York state,” Peter Aust, executive director of CANYS, said. “Kerri’s passion for chambers is effusive, her experience extensive and I’m confident our association will continue to grow with her involvement.”
“I am so honored to be able to serve CANYS in this way and to be able to share my passion for business, economic development and advocacy on behalf of my colleagues across the state,” Green said. “The work that chambers of commerce do is critical to the survival, growth and innovation to the communities that we represent. What we do makes a difference and I am pleased that I can pair my passion with that of CANYS, and help to grow this organization and ultimately business representation in New York state.”
