Beatrice Huestis is giving yogis the chance to fly in Fly Creek.
Huestis, 46, launched Fly Creek Aerial Yoga at 276 Goose St. in Fly Creek in May of this year, though she has long been a practitioner of yoga.
“I had always practiced various modalities of yoga throughout my life, and in 2018, I began training in aerial yoga,” she said. “It became, for me, the perfect mind-body-and-spirit practice that I needed at the time. Every time I walked into and out of the studio, I was happy, so I knew that it was a dream that I needed to fulfill. I did 200 hours of (registered yoga teacher) training and another 20 hours for aerial, however, it was more like 150 hours of training with the great Bonnie Flower at her studio, Fit to be Tied, in Cooperstown.”
Huestis said she considers the six-silk space a “boutique aerial yoga studio.”
“I married the love of my life in June of 2022 and, in February of ’22, we bought our home together in Fly Creek, and the outbuilding in the rear of our property, formerly the Christmas General Store, was a perfect fit for my vision,” she said. “With six silks, (I can) provide a lot of one-on-one input for my students, which I think they find very beneficial. I offer aerial yoga group, private and duo-private classes, and I also offer mommy-and-me classes. All of my (five) children love the studio, and it gave me the idea to also offer kiddo classes, seeing their joy.”
Huestis said her offerings, paired with her approach, are cultivating a diverse clientele.
“All ages, body types and levels of fitness are finding something in my classes that fits everyone,” she said. “It’s men and women, even construction workers. Cherry Valley is coming, Oneonta is coming, Cooperstown is coming, and I have only been word-of-mouth to this point. But word-of-mouth alone has filled my offerings, which has just been wonderful.
“I focus on a low-intensity, high-impact practice,” Huestis continued. “It deeply focuses on decompression and alignment of the spine and building strength — or, as I like to say to my students, pulling the muscles to the bone — and flexibility, coordination and balance, as well as clarity of thinking, which is where that mind part comes in, with inversions and bringing blood to the brain to promote clarity of thinking and a general vitality to the system at the end of class.”
The silks themselves, Huestis said, are an extension of that approach.
“The silks represent the support that I believe we all have available to us in our lives,” she said in a written statement. “Just as the silks support the poses during practice, we can reach out in our daily lives for the help that we all need to get through both the good and bad times. I often bring this idea into class for my students to consider as we practice.”
Since opening, Huestis said, feedback has been “overwhelmingly positive.”
“People love it, my students love it, and most of my students are repeat customers,” she said. “(Clients’) responses have really made me so happy. They come in for class and walk out feeling better and want to buy a bundle, which is awesome. And for me, as a full-time worker outside of my studio, it is an opportunity for a working mom to get her exercise in, which is really wonderful.”
In a written statement, Huestis’ student, Melissa Bellois, called aerial yoga “everything I was missing in my life.”
“Whether you are new to yoga or an experienced yogi, this class has something for everyone,” she said. “After leaving my first class, I felt empowered, exhilarated, and it left me wanting more. Beatrice guided me in a way that I could go at my own pace, skill level and flexibility. She is kind, patient and makes you feel safe and comfortable. Beatrice will have you doing things you never thought possible, all while having fun and getting a great workout. I was truly amazed at the progress I saw within myself from my very first class.”
Huestis said she hopes to build on her momentum, while maintaining her personalized methods.
“I hope to build out the loft above the studio into a mat yoga training area, which will include the opportunity for focused workshops on breathwork; raja yoga, which is a modality of yoga that includes different modalities all into one; and I’m looking forward to expanding my schedule and renting out my studio to other yogis that would like to benefit from the space,” she said. “This is a dream come true for me.”
Fly Creek Aerial Yoga hosts classes at 5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and by appointment between 11 and 4 on Saturday for mommy-and-me. General classes are also available by appointment. Pop-up classes, Huestis said, are announced on the “Fly Creek Aerial Yoga” Facebook page.
For more information or to book a class, visit the Facebook page or flycreekaerialyoga.com.
