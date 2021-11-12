Four friends team up to launch local bagel business

Matthias Wesner of Sidney found his niche in a bagel.
Together with fellow Sidney natives Tyler Bookhout, Ian Yoder and Erik Hartshorn, Wesner, 39, launched Everything Bagelry in early October.
Wesner, a live events producer, said, though he developed the business model, Everything Bagelry began with a handed-down recipe.
“I’m a producer-director by nature and I’ve always been an entrepreneur, but this was a pet project born of the pandemic,” he said. “My friend Tyler came to me with a bagel and, knowing I’m a bagel snob and a food connoisseur, wanted to see what I thought. I was so impressed with it, I said, ‘Where did this come from? You can’t get bagels like this here.’
“As legend has it, (Tyler’s) grandmother wanted to pass on the heritage, so she gave him this recipe and some pointers and then we decided to all get in the kitchen,” Wesner continued. “It was hours of research, time, practice and playing with science and water temps and room temps. We took tons of notes, got our recipes down and (Tyler) came to me at the end of April with the first bagel and I went right … into making a business model and developing a way to monetize this.”
The response, Wesner said, was immediate and overwhelming.
“I came up with what I thought was an appropriate model for this area and clearly I thought too small; we need something way bigger,” he said. “Right now, we’re doing 700 (bagels) a day and being asked for more. We’re about to go full 24 hours and … from 1,000 bagels a day to 5,000.
“We have sold out in every location,” Wesner continued. He said Everything Bagelry bagels are available at Baristacrats in Afton; Deja Brew and Garf’s Deli in Norwich; Wise Guys in Oneonta; Roasted Coffee in Sidney; and Covered Bridge Farm, Donna’s Home Treats, Brook Hill Farm and the Village Bountiful in Unadilla, with plans to appear at the Latte Lounge and Autumn Cafe in Oneonta. “People are excited about this. It’s already spilled out of control, and we are rocking to the max.”
The hand-rolled bagels are produced in a facility on Union Street in Sidney, with customer favorites including cinnamon raisin, cheddar cheese, everything and salt varieties, Wesner said.
Wesner said his business goals include bolstering the communities in which he’s found such support.
“We plan on being here a long time and keeping the money around here, all while making a really cool product,” he said. “We’re all local to the area … and, when we thought of doing a bagel company, we thought long and hard about the fact that Sidney is not the largest economic (entity). But nobody (here) has bagels. The whole thing is to try to get the community together and turn it into something cool.”
Everything Bagelry, Wesner said, also uses local eggs, honey and label-making services.
The next phase, Wesner said, will include expanding production and distribution.
“We need to get more equipment in there so we can meet the demand,” he said. “We’re developing an app and online ordering service, where customers can go on and order a dozen and either pick it up at our location or have them shipped anywhere in the country. (Cream cheese) smears are the next thing to be developed and … we’re getting gift baskets set up so hopefully, after Thanksgiving, people can send these bagels anywhere. We’re testing the packaging and freshness to see how viable (shipping is).”
Wesner said, even while broadening his bagel-making horizons, he plans to stay true to his roots.
“Though this started with a small, basic model … I see this as potentially a competitive thing against Dunkin’ and Starbucks,” he said. “This could be a national brand. The idea of using quality ingredients and sourcing everything from local communities, then giving back and partnering with the communities and still having a handmade product — I’m never going to use a machine, I don’t care how much money anyone will give me — is what this is about. I would love to get to the point where we had one dough factory right in upstate New York, with kiosks and franchises available for anyone who wants to become an entrepreneur. It has a real opportunity; it all depends on what we do with it in the first six months to a year.”
His commitment to from-scratch production, Wesner said, reflects a larger brand sensibility.
“I spent a lot of time with the branding and logo creation,” he said, noting the logo’s depiction of a sun, bracketed by pines, rising over a lake. “Dunkin’ is ‘go, go, go’ and … the first thing I do, when having my morning coffee, is take a breath out on the back porch. I love to come back here, and this is where I recharge, so the brand and the feel is going to be a whole different thing.”
For more information, find “Everything Bagelry” on Facebook or visit everythingbagelry.com
