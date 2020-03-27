Franklin shop offers breakfast, lunch, local goods

Beatriz Sohni moved from Los Angeles to upstate New York in 2006 and, after 11 years spent operating Russell’s Store in Bovina, settled in Franklin.
Sohni launched Bea’s, a general store with limited breakfast and lunch menu, at 422 Main St. in Franklin on June 1, 2019.
The small space in a small town, Sohni said, is just what she was searching for. Sohni said she worked in television in California for more than 30 years.
“After I moved from L.A., I (worked) at all different places and … couldn’t figure out what I was doing,” she said. “Then Russell’s Store became available and I took it over. I had a great business and it was doing well and the community loved it, but I was getting older and decided to freshen my life up a little bit and start a new adventure.
“Now I’m here, in a smaller place, and I have a tinier kitchen where I can stay in my space but still help everybody and I’m liking it a lot,” she said. “Bovina got to be too busy for me; I’m a one-woman show and I like it that way.”
Bea’s, Sohni said, offers the breakfast sandwiches and BLTs for which she became known in Bovina, along with a growing list of locally sourced products.
“It’s more a market than a restaurant, but it’s trying to be a bit of both,” she said. “I brought my sandwiches along and that’s how I get people in here. I have five or six sandwiches and I do soup on the weekends; I have coffee and a cooler for drinks, but the rest is mostly for the purchase of local goods.
“I have a lot of food products and locally sourced products — frozen foods, stuff on shelves, honeys and things of my own,” she said. “People really appreciate that I’m selling these things and I have fresh Clark milk, cheeses from local (producers) and meats from Bloomville. I already have oranges, lemons and onions, but come summer, I want to add vegetables and I’ve got chicken, pork, beef and bread, so it covers the gamut.”
Sohni said local and visiting customers have “been wonderful.”
“I do get a weekend crowd, but it’s mostly people living in Franklin or Treadwell; so far, that’s my group,” she said. “I have a lot of people my age coming in that live locally and that walk here, and Franklin is getting a more artsy, younger group, so it’s diverse. I can see from the six months since I started that it’s diversifying in age brackets. This has become a bit of a hub for Franklin and Franklin folks.”
Though current restrictions placed on restaurants and small businesses due to the coronavirus have impacted her, Sohni said, she’s optimistic.
“Knock on wood, after this crisis is over, we’ll get back to regular business,” she said. “Times are hard … but I figured I’ll just do takeout for now.”
Sohni said she foresees expanding her offerings in warmer weather.
“I’ll probably pick up a fifth day (and) start opening on Mondays come summer if it gets busy,” she said. “I want to really make it more of a market and, once the season hits, I’d love to have local produce outside and sell that. And I plan to sell ice cream in the summer and fresh lemonade. I baked bagels last summer, so I’ll probably do that again. Just whatever people want, I’m going to try to do.”
Bea’s is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, with the kitchen closing at 2.
For more information, follow @beas422 on Instagram or call 607-230-4071.
