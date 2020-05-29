More than 40 years ago, Franklin resident Laura Haney, 78, began turning a sweet hobby into something more.
Haney operates Laura’s Chocolates and Custom Designed Cakes from the renovated, USDA-licensed, two-car garage of her Franklin home.
“I started out probably 45 years ago doing the cakes after I had gone to an adult education class,” Haney said. “(The teacher) asked if I’d take over her classes and she asked if I’d take her customers when she couldn’t do it anymore, so that’s how I got started doing cakes.
“I did the classes, then started the Wilton method of cake-decorating classes in Bresee’s, and when Wilton came out with their chocolate-making (classes), I was then required to teach that, also,” she said.
Over time, Haney said, she transitioned to focusing primarily on chocolate, eschewing the candy-style melts favored by the Wilton method.
“I went to the National Candy Show and (people there) persuaded me to work with real chocolate and that was the best thing that ever happened,” she said. “Real chocolate is a higher-end chocolate and it has such a better taste than the wafer melts, so I got started doing that and it just went on from there. I’ve been doing chocolate for 30 years.”
The learning process, Haney said, is part of what’s kept her coming back.
“I started out from scratch knowing nothing about chocolate making,” she said. “When I went to the National Candy Show … they had chocolate people from manufacturers all over the U.S. and Europe come, and they were very helpful, as were other vendors, so they really helped me along a lot and taught me a lot of different things. I started from knowing nothing and I’ve built it up from scratch far beyond what I thought it would be and I know there’s more potential for it.”
Haney said her chocolates are available at area restaurants and gift shops and, before the pandemic caused by the spread of the new coronavirus, she was a veteran vendor at many regional events.
“I have chocolate at the Artisans’ Guild on Main Street (in Oneonta) and at Brook’s Bar-B-Q," she said, “and I do the craft shows twice a year at Fox Care Center and the hospital lobby sales (at) Cooperstown Bassett and in Little Falls.”
Haney said she also vends annually at craft shows held in October and December at SUNY Oneonta and the Taste of the Catskills each fall in Delhi.
Because of the pandemic and the cancellation of many vendor events, Haney said, she’s had to rethink her business model, shifting to online sales.
“My son’s fiancée got me set up to do an online catalog, and that went over really well," she said." Doing online sales is completely different from in-person (sales), but I’m going to focus on that and just see how it is in the fall. I’m hoping that the sales venue will open up this fall.”
In the interim, Haney said, she plans to enhance her online offerings for Father’s Day with new selections debuting on Monday, June 1. She is also offering chocolate favors for weddings, parties and as corporate thank-you gifts.
“I’m going to have chocolate-covered bacon and I usually do almond bark in milk, dark and white chocolate, but for Father’s Day, I’m doing a peanut bark with a bite,” she said, “It’s got a spiciness to it.”
Haney said her clients represent “all ages” and, with the launch of the online catalog, her business’ reach is expanding.
“It still is mostly locals, but I’ve sent chocolate to the state of Washington, California, Wyoming, Florida, Arkansas and a lot of different places,” she said. “And I have it so that if people choose not to pay for shipping, they can pick up here at the shop, so quite a few local people choose to do that.”
For more information or to place an order, use the “Shop Now” option on the “Laura’s Chocolates and Custom Designed Cakes” Facebook page or visit tinyurl.com/y922gjuz.
