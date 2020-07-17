Gilbertsville woman has new take on beauty business

When Gilbertsville resident Kristina Strain was considering how to tone and cleanse cheeks, she got a little tongue-in-cheek.
The 37-year-old Delhi native and founder of Badgerface Beauty Supply said, after launching her skincare and bath product line in 2014, research led her away from flowery and toward fresh.
“I really wasn’t starting a business, I was looking for a side hustle,” the former freelance writer said. “I’ve always been a maker, so I thought, ‘Maybe this is something I can do.’ Initially, I wanted to do something natural and wholesome that had a very pretty aesthetic.
“I started looking around on Etsy,” she said, “and everyone was already doing that, trying to out-wholesome and out-beautify each other. So, I said, ‘OK, I’m snarky, I’m going to do the opposite.’”
The result was a line of playfully profane products with a purpose. Badgerface, Strain said, produces all-natural, cruelty-free, body-positive goods, while prioritizing regular donations to women’s rights organizations.
“Everything is all-natural,” Strain said. “The main thing that we avoid is anything petroleum-derived. So, we’re not using mineral oil or petroleum jelly or anything like that. A lot of fragrance oils have a petrochemical added called propylene glycol and it’s no good. Everything is made using natural extracts and if there is fragrance, it’s from essential oils; if there is color, it comes from mineral mica or a natural root, like turmeric.
“We put a lot of care and thought into our products,” she said, “but really, it’s about the brand and the brand is raising awareness for women’s issues and pointing out that most beauty companies are in the insecurities-mining business. The ‘be yourself’ message is really core. The swearing, that’s just a facet of the idea that it’s OK to decide some things aren’t worth worrying about. Women, especially, deal with a ton of pressure to look, behave and even smell a certain way. It’s OK to decide those rules are bunk and ignore them.”
Customer favorites, Strain said, include Badgerface’s wine-inspired lip scrubs and boxed gift sets.
“There’s a lip sugar scrub called Wine Lips and it smells like blackberry sangria,” she said. “And last summer, we relaunched our gift sets and we have a bunch of different kinds. They’re in these bright-pink, Happy Meal-type boxes and those have been really popular.”
Badgerface also offers whipped body butters and lotions, bath bombs, bath scrubs and salts, massage bars, anti-aging serums, acne-targeting serums and more.
Strain said the response from customers and Badgerface’s resulting growth has been a pleasant surprise.
“I was doing it out of the house for longer than I wanted to, but about a year ago, we finally were able to move to a space right here in Gilbertsville,” she said. “It’s not retail; almost 99.9% of sales are online, so we’re manufacturing, fulfilling and shipping out.
“I did not realize that I was stepping into this kind of niche,” Strain said. “While everyone was trying to out-wholesome each other, nobody was really there making snarky beauty products, and there was some luck involved in that. Choosing to do a thing that nobody else was doing wasn’t intentional, it just fit my personality and my skills.”
Customers, Strain said, represent a mix.
“It’s mostly women, though we do make guys’ products,” she said. “It’s (women) 18 to 35; the same demographic who buy beauty products. There are older people buying the skin serums and some anti-aging products, and there’s the dirty granny who wants to buy it for their daughter or themselves, so it’s a range.”
While buyers are primarily online, Strain said, shoppers closer to home have also embraced Badgerface.
“I was kind of shy about letting on that I was doing this,” she said. “I’m in a small town, so I was kind of afraid people would find out and look at me funny, but that hasn’t been the case. I get a little more above the radar every year as the business grows and people see me more frequently at the post office and (in) our space. It’s not a shop, but it can function as one for friends and neighbors and the reception has been surprising. (People) I didn’t think knew I existed and didn’t think would be into the branding have shown up … and I feel very welcome.”
Strain said, as Badgerface continues establishing itself locally and online, she hopes to broaden her reach.
“What’s next is to bring our message to more people (and) make women’s lives better through transparency, education and empowerment,” she said. “If I can do that, and be successful enough to create good, full-time jobs in Gilbertsville, that’s what drives me — building a thriving local economy, one job at a time and doing it by empowering women to reject beauty standards.”
To learn more, visit badgerfacebeautysupply.com, find “Badgerface Beauty Supply” on Facebook or follow @badgerfacebeauty on Instagram.
