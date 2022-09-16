Baseball brought Sarah Ashbaugh to Delhi, but a love for the area and the start of her salon, Cut Loose, kept her there.
“I moved here five years ago from California,” she said. “I’m a single mom of four kids and one of my kids got invited to play baseball in Cooperstown, so I came with my four kids and we rented a vacation house in Delhi. For the two weeks that we were here, the kid played baseball, but for some reason, I didn’t even go to the baseball much; we just hung around Delhi. We did that vacation over the next two years and kept coming back until it was like, ‘Huh. We keep coming to this place; why are we not living here?’ So, we decided to do a lifestyle change.”
Ashbaugh, 45, launched Cut Loose in 2019 after owning a salon in California, though she said she’s been doing hair since 1997. Ashbaugh runs the salon at 91 Main St. in Delhi with hairdresser Michele McDuffie, 63. McDuffie owned a salon in Amsterdam for 27 years, though she spent the past 15 years as an instructor at the Aveda Arts & Sciences Institute of Atlanta, Georgia.
“It’s just the two of us and we both do our own thing, but equally do everything,” Ashbaugh said. “We do cuts, color, waxing, perms — anything from enhancing your natural hair to a complete change, for the people that want purple hair or a rainbow. and we are affordable; haircuts are $20-ish. I’ll do any haircut for 20 bucks.”
“We can make your hair whisper, or make it scream,” McDuffie echoed. “It’s all phases of hair design.”
Ashbaugh said, while pandemic-related timing proved tricky, it also helped generate a diverse clientele.
“We opened right when COVID started, so we immediately had to shut down,” she said. “During COVID, so many people moved here and so many people couldn’t get to their regular place, so there was a whole new group of people in the area that needed their hair done. and we have people that come from all over — Sidney, Masonville, Arkville, Downsville and the closer ones, like Andes and Delhi.
“We redid the salon and people really like it here,” Ashbaugh continued. “It’s super comfortable and eclectic. People visit us without even getting their hair done. We’re super easy-going … and even my kids walk here after school and their friends are with them … so it’s like a stopping point for all ages. It’s a complete mix; we really do men, women, children and we like to do it all. We do not lean toward one. Sometimes we spend hours doing one hair color, or haircut after haircut, so it’s all different and it’s good that way.”
McDuffie and Ashbaugh said the flexibility of salon ownership has kept them passionate.
“We worked together for a year in Oneonta (at a salon), and that’s where we met,” McDuffie said. “After COVID hit, they called us back to where we were both working (at the time), and we both said, ‘no,’ and came here.”
“I’ve done hair in several states,” Ashbaugh said. “I have my license in California, Oregon and New York and Michele has hers in New York and Georgia, so we have both done this for a long time but we’re people people. We get to talk to people all day long and our job is fun, this is fun to do. We get to do everything how we want: picking our hours, our days and we get to go to work when we want to. We come here and we have fun here and it’s not hardly like you’re working. You’re working hard, but you’re having fun doing it.”
Ashbaugh said she hopes to expand services.
“We have room in the salon to grow,” she said. “I would love to find someone that does nails … and we still want to take on new clients and keep doing what we’re doing.”
Cut Loose is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 to 3 on Saturday. Cut Loose, Ashbaugh said, accepts cash, credit cards and Venmo, and walk-ins as well as appointments.
For more information, call or text 607-287-5426.
