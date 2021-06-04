Hartwick business is a wild goose chase

Hartwick resident Teresa Powers used her love of dogs and dog training to hatch a new business.
Powers launched Fly Safe Wild Goose Management, a part of Hinman Hollow Dog Training, about three years ago. The dog-training business, she said, was established in 1997.
“I’ve been training dogs for 40-some years and I have a border collie that I used for moving sheep and so on,” she said. “I had some people express interest in goose management, and that’s done with border collies. (It’s) a program that uses border collies to move wild geese from areas where they’re in danger — there’s traffic or busy residential areas — or where they’re creating a nuisance or conflict of some sort with people.”
Today, Powers said, she has nine border collies, and typically takes between two and six to each management job.
“Border collies are the strongly preferred breed, because of their ability to stalk and portray a predatory animal, such as a coyote,” she said. “Wild geese are very sensitive to that and it inspires them to move off the area and stay off. (Border collies) can be used with great success and great safety to the birds, because, in the process of training them to move birds, they’re taught with other livestock and they’re taught that they can’t bite them. They’re highly trainable for working with different types of animals.”
Clients, Powers said, represent a mix.
“We work with private residences, municipalities, public places like golf courses — pretty much anybody within that range, and usually we can help,” she said. “We go and do an estimate, check out the area, set up a plan and tell the owners or people in charge what we feel we can do for them and go from there. We’ll travel as far away as an hour and a half, though any farther than that and it becomes not cost-effective for the customer.”
The nature of each site, Powers noted, determines management tactics.
“It’s dictated by the size of the goose population at the property,” she said. “(Geese) tend to like nice, tiny tender grass, which is often found on sports fields or golf courses, and open water is a safety factor for them, because they can avoid coyotes if they can get to open water. We may take two or three handlers if it’s on water, which it frequently is, so we’ll have a person with a kayak and a dog on land to put pressure on the geese so they can choose to leave.
“It’s called management because we cannot remove them, we can just manage the numbers and keep them at a minimum,” Powers continued. “So, places inviting to geese will always have geese, but if we come in regularly, we can move them on very easily.”
Powers said her services are “mostly season-specific.”
“There’s the spring migration and we run through the fall migration,” she said. “We start mid-March and go through December.”
Though wild goose management is sometimes viewed as controversial, Powers said, the practice is backed by conservationists.
“We’re not just there to chase geese out of what seems to be their home,” she said. “A lot of times, we can keep them safer by getting them to move … and stay away from people. Geese are super sensitive to the dogs and their safety instincts, so that they move very readily. We just put a little pressure on them as far as appearing to be predatory, and they make their own decision to leave.
“It’s actually a process approved U.S. Fisheries and Wildlife, so it is a solid (practice) as far as conservation efforts go,” Powers continued. “They know we’re not actually stressing the animals and it’s a lot less stressful than if they had to be netted and taken away. For us, this is a more natural, easy way to move them on and clear areas.”
Powers said she hopes increased understanding will breed business growth.
“I have two younger handlers who would like to pick up more work as we develop and grow,” she said. “Every year we’ve added new clients but, because it’s a misunderstood service, building it starts slow.”
For more information, find “Fly Safe Wild Goose Management” on Facebook or reach Powers at hinmanhollowdog@gmail.com.
