Hobby shop owners launch tea cafe in adjacent space

Oneonta residents and partners Anastasia Majestic and Nathaniel Roberts are pairing their love of play with a passion for food.
The two, owners of Magic Box and Serenity Hobbies, respectively, launched Boba Yaga in late July.
The 156 Main St., Oneonta eatery, the name of which riffs off Majestic’s Russian roots, is a boba tea and crepe cafe, with a side of board games.
“We were moving Magic Box from Dietz to Main Street, so that was the initial, ‘Hey, let’s take this other space, too, because it was right in between the current Magic Box and Serenity Hobbies locations,” Roberts, 38, said. “That’s what started the conversation … but the concept of a board game cafe or alternative cafe has always been in the air between the two of us.”
“I think maybe two years ago, (Roberts) said, ‘Imagine a hole in (the wall of Serenity Hobbies) with a cafe right there,” Majestic, 30, said. “Then I started imagining owning something food-related together.”
Roberts said, though the Boba Yaga menu “changes every week,” the authentic boba, or bubble, tea selection is the star.
“We’re definitely a bubble tea and crepe cafe,” he said. “It’s two things that Oneonta either has never had or has in a very simplistic way. A milk tea that you might get at any of the Asian places (in the city) is not going to be the same as at our place. It’s a similar flavor, but a different item. And we’re not cutting any corners; we even bought all our equipment from all Taiwanese manufacturers.”
The response to such unique offerings, Majestic and Roberts said, has been sweet.
“We have not been able to keep three things in stock — the Thai milk tea, the taro and the matcha,” Roberts said. “They’re gone within days. Everything is made in Taiwan and ships to two warehouses — in San Francisco and New Jersey — and they’re serving all the bubble tea shops in the country.”
“We have very good patrons and (the response) has been very positive,” Majestic echoed. “And what is beneficial about crepes is it’s very easy to follow a gluten-free protocol. So, it’s definitely an unserved market in Oneonta; with as many pizza places are open, it’s really hard to be gluten-free.”
Roberts said they’ve also tested a keto-friendly crepe recipe, coming soon to the Boba Yaga menu.
Roberts and Majestic said, as boba tea establishes itself, they hope to increase customization. Roberts said he also plans to introduce ramen dishes through winter and added Door Dash service in late August.
“The menu is static at the moment, but we want it to be build-your-own,” he said. “We had that suggestion for the crepes, and you can do the same with bubble tea. A lot of bubble tea shops do the build-your-own menu.”
“Just because we know it’s very new to the area, for the beginning, we decided to set up the vector,” Majestic said. “A lot of people come in and are lost, because they have never had this before. But if you feel perky, you can say, ‘Hey, give me something that tastes like this,’ and we totally can create it for you.”
Roberts said the cafe’s “prime demographic is teenagers to 35,” though the place is family-friendly by design.
“It’s a really good twist on an anime cafe,” Majestic said, noting the Studio Ghibli-inspired decorations throughout. “(Studio Ghibli films) are all very heartfelt, genuine and moral, with environmental protection ideas, and, as a restaurant, we’re trying to be very environmentally friendly — we recycle anything and everything that can be recycled, and we compost.”
“We chose Ghibli because it’s like the Disney of the anime world,” Roberts said.
The decline of the COVID-19 pandemic, Roberts and Majestic said, will hopefully boost the cafe’s gaming side.
“We want to have games in the store for people to grab and play and have a game night and trivia nights,” Roberts said.
“I have a chess club,” Majestic said, with Roberts saying they plan to add chess instruction and playtime “maybe right after school gets out.”
“Past COVID, we want to have a big table, like a tavern table, where you sit with people whom you don’t know,” Majestic continued. “A lot of people are seeking connection in this world, and it would be really good if we could provide this safe space. Generally, it will be a very cool hangout spot where you don’t come and sit on your phone; you can come and play, or bring friends who’ve never played, or you can just enjoy your time drinking bubble tea and having a crepe.”
Boba Yaga is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, though Roberts said the hours may shift according to demand.
For more information, find “Boba Yaga” on Facebook or follow @bobayaga.oneonta on Instagram.
