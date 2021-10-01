Insurer finds new home on Oneonta's Main Street

For Joel Perkosky, insurance is about helping people. Perkosky launched Alpha & Omega Insurance Agency in 2019.
The 33-year-old Gilbertsville resident moved from his 297 Main St., Oneonta space to 490 Main St., also in Oneonta, with a grand reopening planned for Oct. 12.
“I was in Oneonta for two years and I … opened in October 2019,” he said. “I was presented with the opportunity to have this space at 490 Main St. and it’s in a more visible, accessible location.”
Perkosky, a Pennsylvania native, said, though he set out on a musical path, insurance provided peace of mind. Alpha & Omega, he said, offers “everything as far as insurance: personal and business insurance of all types; auto and homeowner; life insurance and health insurance, including Medicare-type products; and some limited financial services.”
“There’s a saying in the industry, ‘You don’t choose insurance, insurance chooses you,’” he said. “I actually graduated from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania with a degree in music, because I wanted to be a music teacher. I realized the teaching market was very poor and I had been dating my wife for four or five years and didn’t want to get a job where I’m not secure. I realized I had a knack for sales and marketing … then I got a call from a friend of the family (working) at a State Farm agency. He said, ‘We’re looking for agents that are good with people and care about people.’ I was looking to grow, so I said, ‘Let’s try it and give it a whirl.’”
Perkosky said, between State Farm and later employment with Farmers’ Insurance, he gained six years of industry experience, realizing partway through that he “wanted to go independent … and not have to tell people no, but help anybody who walked in the door.”
Perkosky said family ties and Oneonta’s charm made Otsego County the ideal place to launch.
“My wife had been teaching for Otsego County BOCES … about four years and I was trying to open my own agency at the time in the Binghamton area and it just didn’t work out,” he said. “We came up here in July 2019, scoping out office spaces, and I fell in love with the town. Oneonta is a very quaint college town.”
Perkosky said the breadth of his services has yielded a diverse clientele.
“I handle all kinds of clients, from those with low median income to high median income,” he said. “I handle pretty much everyone in that respect, but geographically, I have clients as far south as … Florida and, upstate, in the Adirondacks, but the majority of my business is upstate New York and northeastern Pennsylvania.”
And customers, he said, are appreciating Alpha & Omega’s new office space.
“The clients that have been in so far have really liked the space, and the parking is better,” he said. “Now that I have my own parking lot, people are excited about that. I love the fact that I’ve gained an additional 200 square feet in space and it’s street level, with storefront visibility.”
Perksosky said, after establishing the new space, he hopes to expand.
“At the moment, I am the sole proprietor, operating as a DBA and, eventually, I’d like to expand and create an LLC for the business and bring on some other insurance agents and have them work in Oneonta, or otherwise,” he said. “I’d like to bring on agents that can work with me and grow the business and, eventually, I’ll look into acquiring other small agencies like mine.”
And though it was happenstance that brought him into the business, Perkosky said, it’s human connection that keeps him in it.
“The thing that keeps me coming back to it are the people,” he said. “Bottom line, everyone needs insurance of some kind — whether they’re driving a car or living in a house, at some level, their life needs insurance — and you get to meet so many interesting and different people that, for me, it’s what makes it worth doing. There’s no greater satisfaction than someone coming to me saying, ‘I’m trying to get insurance and no one can help, what can you do?’ Then I get to sit back and roll up my sleeves … and we figure it out and make it happen. I can help people in their time of need so, for me, it’s the relationships that I make and keep with people. There’s just nothing like it.”
For more information, visit alphaomegaoneonta.com, find “Alpha and Omega Insurance Agency” on Facebook or call 607-441-0488
Alpha & Omega Insurance Agency is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 to 1 on Saturday.
