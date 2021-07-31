Laurens farming family offers locally raised meat

For Mike and Jess DeBoer, livestock farming is about more than just food. The Franklin natives started Hidden Brook Farm at1615 state Highway 205 in Laurens in 2014.
Mike DeBoer, 41, said Hidden Brook, which offers beef, chicken, turkey and pork, furthers tradition while also focusing on the future.
“I grew up on a farm, so I’ve done it my whole life,” he said. “We got married and pretty much had animals right from the start, whether meat rabbits or goats, but we got into the beef probably seven years ago.
“It’s in the blood … and I like it,” DeBoer continued. “Personally, I think having a small farm or any farm, period, is a great way to bring up kids with a great work ethic and morals. The first thing you think of when you think of a farm kid is, ‘Oh, they can work hard.’ I like the animals, I don’t mind doing it and I wanted kids that are the same way. We’ve got two boys, Nicholas and Trent. Nick is 15 and Trent is 12, and they’re the ones that do all the showing, so they’re 100% in it.”
DeBoer, who works for UPS when not farming, said Hidden Brook’s products represent a fully local, farm-to-table life cycle.
“We produce all our own hay and whatever else we need to feed, so the (beef) is all grass-fed and feed-finished,” he said. “I don’t use any antibiotics or hormones, so there’s none of that, and they’re all born on the place. I bought a bunch of mamas and heifers when we first started, so now everything I have available is all bred and born here … and it’s all processed locally, so it all stays within Otsego and Delaware counties.”
Hidden Brook’s clientele, DeBoer said, covers a similar area.
“Currently, it’s all pretty local, from Unadilla, Franklin area to the other way, into Morris and surrounding (parts of) Otsego and Delaware (counties),” he said. “It’s pretty much whoever wants pork or chicken and beef. It’s a lot of word-of-mouth … and (people saying), ‘this is the best stuff I’ve ever had,’ which keeps them coming back and telling other people.”
Ordering, DeBoer said, happens seasonally, depending on the product. The beef, he said, is from Simmental cows.
“Beef is at any point in time; pork would need to be ordered in January or February; chicken is from April to September; and turkeys are in the fall, for Thanksgiving,” he said.
DeBoer said, with demand for farm-raised food rising, he hopes to expand.
“I want to keep it going and I want to increase on selling breeding stock for the beef also, not just the meat,” he said. “I’d like to get into breeding and selling show stock, heifers and show steers.”
For more information or to place an order, find “Hidden Brook Farm” on Facebook or call or text DeBoer at 607-434-5848.
