Laurens native makes water treatment his career

Laurens native Justin Barney is making a splash.
The 33-year-old military veteran and water specialist launched Aquasource in mid-2020.
“I went to Laurens Central, K through 12, and after graduating high school, I went into the Navy and was on active duty in the Seabees, the construction battalion branch of the Navy,” he said. “I did that for five years, got out and started working with my dad, a local water well driller, so I’ve always been in the water business. Then at 33 years old, it was time to branch out on my own, so I started my business in 2020.”
Aquasource, Barney said, caters to residential, industrial and commercial water customers. Barney said he also plans to contract with municipalities.
“It’s any water treatment — chlorination, filtration, water softening, UV disinfection, everything,” he said. “I also do submersible and pump services — pulling pumps and servicing houses’ water wells.
“Water is super complex and the most important thing to us on Earth,” Barney continued. “Everyone is always going to need water, and that’s a business model I can get behind. (In the Navy), I was on a drilling rig a lot and doing geothermal, but as far as being a water specialist and owning a water treatment business goes … I had the tools and knowledge and it wasn’t going out and buying a half-million-dollar drill rig. I do jobs as they come and build out my business and just keep overhead low with no debt.”
Water-softening and filtration services, Barney said, are especially popular.
“Water softeners are big,” he said. “If you have a water well and have hard water … it isn’t good for your plumbing or appliances. Calcium deposits build up until appliances (fail), so it’s a preventative kind of maintenance, improving the quality of your water and getting out ahead of ruining your plumbing. Softeners keep you from having to replace your appliances every few years and soft water is better for your skin.
“Sometimes up in the mountains, you’ll have wells with colloidal clay,” Barney said. “That’s a fine sediment that will turn your water pink and stain tubs and toilets orange and mean constant cleaning. I’ve been putting in ultrafilters, with an extremely fine mesh membrane that backwashes itself, so it’s maintenance-free and those have been going over really well for sediment issues.”
Barney said, though water issues depend on geology, he provides free water testing everywhere he goes.
“I’ll come out and meet with the customer, take a sample and test for all the minerals: iron, manganese and hardness,” he said. “I warranty all my work for the first year, so if anything goes wrong, I’m going right back for free. I stand behind my work and that’s something I take pride in. Oneonta is my hometown and I’m not going anywhere.”
Clients, Barney said, cover “Delaware, Otsego, Chenango and Herkimer” counties and he has enjoyed a steady stream of positive feedback from customers and fellow service people.
“I’m building out my clientele base and providing good service to the local communities,” he said, noting that he’ll service areas within about an hour’s drive of Oneonta. “When I started, I had some (mentors at) really good businesses in the area. These were guys I’d met previously through business and I told them what I was up to and, right along, they’ve been giving me good, savvy business advice. I’ve been lucky to have good people to bounce my ideas off of and, with that and word of mouth, things are going good and I’m getting busier every week.
“It’s been super positive, because I think I put a personal, local touch on it,” Barney continued. “I’m a people person, always have been, and I just care. It’s really simple — do what you say you’re going to do, pick up the phone, show up and know your stuff. I love my job and solving water problems and I love providing good, clean water to people who’ve dealt with really nasty water their whole lives.”
For more information or to set up an appointment, visit aquasource20.com, find “Aquasource20” on Facebook, email aquasource20@gmail.com or call 607-437-7548.
