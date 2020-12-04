Local artist draws her own business model in Milford

Delhi resident Jessi Yonnone got creative when charting her career path.
Yonnone, 32, launched her custom art business, Design Your Canvas, in 2015, moving to a retail space at 73 N. Main St. in Morris last year. Yonnone hosts sip ‘n’ paint events for adults and children, and offers custom portraiture in pencil, charcoal, colored pencil, oil pastel and oil paint.
“(The business) was mainly online, up until last year,” Yonnone, who moved upstate from Pennsylvania to attend college in 2007, said. “I was doing work in Cooperstown and saw the place for rent on the corner and wanted to do a paint ‘n’ sip to bring something fun to the community and (provide) something to do and a place to meet new people and show my artwork. It started with portraits and just kind of expanded into paint ‘n’ sips.
“You choose your style and size and submit a photo,” she said. “It’s something easy for people to have their portraits drawn.”
According to designyourcanvas.com, “Design Your Canvas is not only a place to have fun at a paint ‘n’ sip event, but also an easy way to have your favorite photos turned into fine art … done by an artist, providing customers with realistic artwork that lasts generations. Unlike typical digital prints on canvas, you can get an artist drawing or painting done by hand — all you have to do is choose the style, size and submit your photo.”
Though always artistic, Yonnone said portraiture emerged as an aptitude.
“I never really thought I’d end up doing any of this,” she said. “Initially, I wanted to go into fashion. I always had a knack for drawing, and I was going to go to (Fashion Institute of Technology) in New York City … but it just developed into taking art classes and I stuck with that and (got) better at that. It just kind of happened.”
Yonnone said her work has proven popular, especially around the coming holidays.
“I can draw or paint any photo that people want me to,” she said, “but it’s mostly portraits, especially for Christmas right now.
“I thought my target market with the drawings would be women,” Yonnone said, “but it’s actually men (shopping) for their wives or girlfriends.”
Paint ‘n’ sip dates, Yonnone said, are published monthly on the business website, with more dates expected following the pandemic caused by the spread of COVID-19.
“I am doing paint ‘n’ sips’; I just started doing them again a couple months ago,” she said. “I just put out the December calendar … and I want to do more kids’ stuff when I think it’s OK, so I’m still feeling that out.
“I opened before COVID and I’ve barely held on,” she said, “but I refuse to give up when I barely had a chance to start. When I opened, people really responded, so I don’t want to give up on it if I don’t have to. I really believe in it and was pondering (launching a retail space) for months, when I saw the place for rent and it just kind of called.”
Beyond providing an outing, Yonnone said, she has enjoyed seeing creativity grow through the paint ‘n’ sip events.
“I think people are excited that there’s something fun to do around here,” she said. “A lot of people are scared to paint and never believe they could paint, but they surprise themselves and that makes me feel good.”
Events are scheduled for Dec. 11, 12, 13, 18 and 19.
Paint ‘n’ sip patrons, Yonnone said, span the palette.
“The first class I had was all couples, and then it tended to be more women in their 20s and higher, with their friends coming in,” she said. “And it’s all usually locals, a lot from Oneonta and the whole area.”
Yonnone said she hopes to launch craft ‘n’ sip nights and begin offering custom coloring and color-by-number books, made using clients’ photos. Gift certificates are also available.
For more information or to register for paint ‘n’ sip dates, visit designyourcanvas.com, find “Design Your Canvas” on Facebook or call 607-316-6518.
