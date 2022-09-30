Thanya Ledezma is bringing authentic Mexican fare to Oneonta’s Southside.
The Mexico City native launched Azul Oneonta at 6730 state Highway 23 in mid-September, but brings a lifetime of culinary prowess to the cafe.
“As a Mexican, it is a cultural thing,” she said. “Women are always in the kitchen and, whatever you do for a living, you’ve got to know how to cook. For us, traditionally, cooking is a main thing; it’s a part of the culture and we get together every weekend and we cook.
“I used to own Greenane Farms in Meridale with my husband,” Ledezma continued. “I moved on and opened this. I moved (to the U.S.) 10 years ago with him, he brought me directly here, and … now, I’m a single mom and on my own, and I thought, ‘I have to do something.’ (I had) all those years of my culinary experience and my career — around 15 years working in the kitchen — so that’s what I did. Also, my family is a big, big, big part of this. My two sisters and brother who cook are a part of this. We put this together, so I’m not only the owner, I own this with them and everybody cooks. I can’t do it without them and their support.”
Ledezma said she’s bringing her love of family and culture to the fare.
“We opened Sept. 17, and we were not thinking to do this, it was just an opportunity that we had,” she said. “I talked to my brother and sisters, and this is what we do and what we love to do, so we said, ‘Let’s do it.’ It’s a nice location and a nice place and this is truly Mexican, traditional food, not street food. We offer brunch and lunch. We are not a restaurant; it’s more like a cafe, because the place is so tiny, so we’re more focused on to-go orders and lunch.
“I love this business, and we really love cooking,” Ledezma continued. “I think the key, what keeps us (going), is that it’s real. Everything we make from scratch; all the tacos, everything, is handmade and it’s not like it came from the can. Everything is fresh and we make it with a lot of love and respect in it. and since we had (Greenane) Farm, we really enjoy to work with fresh products … and take care of the land and all that stuff.”
Customer favorites, Ledezma said, include Azul’s enchiladas, tacos and the taco salad.
Ledezma said patrons represent primarily Oneonta, but enthusiasm has been widespread.
“Oh, my gosh, it’s been great,” she said. “We were just hoping, but we’ve been so packed and full, and I cannot say enough great things about the community. They’ve been really nice and (shown) a lot of support. We’ve been so busy, it’s been crazy.”
Ledezma said, once established, she hopes to broaden the cafe’s reach.
“It’s early for us and we really don’t know what to expect, but definitely what really sticks is to just keep going and maintaining the business,” she said. “I don’t know, maybe another location in Cooperstown would be great.”
Azul Oneonta is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; 8 to 6, Friday; and 10:30 to 6, Saturday.
For more information, find “Azul Oneonta NY” on Facebook or follow @azuloneontany on Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.